Stay on top of Tuesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com

Investing.com – China’s stock market continues to sink on fears of a Covid-19 slowdown and U.S. political pressure on Beijing. China again refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after seven hours of “intense” talks with US officials on Monday.

Russian bombing intensifies and European data show increasing evidence of stagflation. The Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting kicks off and returns to below $100 a barrel as OPEC prepares to release its .

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Tuesday, March 15th.

1. Russian bombing intensifies after inconclusive negotiations

Russia’s air and artillery bombardment of Ukrainian cities intensified after a day of intense diplomacy that ended up yielding little. Chinese officials repeated that they wanted to avoid Western sanctions, but again refused to condemn Russia’s invasion.

Meanwhile, Russian attacks spread to western Ukraine as at least two of its drones breached the airspace of NATO members Poland and Romania.

The European Union extended its sanctions list on Monday night and also imposed one on Russia. This led to share prices in this sector underperforming in what was, in any case, a bad morning for European equities, marked by a bad failure in the German sentiment indicator and another acceleration in the .

Inflation is also on the radar in the US when data for February is released. Analysts expect it to rise 0.9% on the month, pushing the annual rate to 10.0% – a grim backdrop for the start of the two-day policy meeting.

The Fed is widely expected to raise the target for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points, its first hike since 2018. A more aggressive 50 basis point hike is seen as less likely, following hints from the Fed chairman in his testimony. Congress a few weeks ago. The sharp drop in oil prices in recent days may have wiped out what little risk there was of such an eventuality.

In the UK as well, economic data continued to support the case for what would be a third consecutive interest rate hike when it meets later this week. The price fell below its pre-pandemic level in February, while average US growth accelerated well above expectations.

2. Lack of synchronization in government

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes is not completely satisfied with the proposal made by President Jair Bolsonaro over the weekend to eliminate the PIS/Cofins charge on gasoline. This measure, which aims to improve Bolsonaro’s popularity for a possible re-election, would cost the public coffers BRL 27 million.

Guedes argues that the exemption should only be adopted if oil exceeds US$ 140 a barrel on the international market. In addition, the minister argues that the tax cut can be interpreted as a crime of responsibility and would affect the government’s image with international investors, which could further increase the price of .

Already on the economic agenda, today, 15th, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank begins its two-day meeting to discuss the future of interest rates in the country. The estimate is that it will pass from 10.75% to 11.75% per year, as a form of . According to , the 2022 IPCA should reach 6.45%, above the 3.5% inflation target and the 5% tolerance ceiling.

3. US stocks set to open higher

US equity markets are expected to open mostly higher later on, under pressure from weakness in Europe and China.

At 8:11 am, 100 futures were up 0.32%, while the 100 futures were up 0.13% and 0.02%, respectively.

In addition to producer inflation, the New York manufacturing survey is also forecast, while leading a sparse earnings calendar.

Other stocks likely to be in focus include Nielsen (NYSE:) (SA:), following reports that it is in talks to sell itself to a consortium that includes Elliott Management.

4. Covid continues to affect China

China’s stock slump deepened as investors continued to shy away from an increasing number of risks.

Talks between US and Chinese officials on Monday did little to allay fears that China could be drawn into the Western sanctions web as a result of its continued support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while authorities have already arrested more than 45 million people in two major industrial hubs at opposite ends of the country to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Tech stocks remain particularly stressed: the index lost another 11% on Tuesday and has now undone all of the pandemic-era gains. Other benchmark monetary indices lost between 2% and 5%.

All this happened despite the data showing that it was as far ahead of expectations in February. The data has been slightly overtaken by events in the meantime. It weakened to a two-month low.

5. Oil back below $100 on fears of China slowdown

Oil prices fell below $100 a barrel for the first time this month, and spikes in other commodities also continued to ease on fears of a Chinese economic slowdown due to coronavirus containment issues. Those fears are outweighing new signs of geopolitical tension, with agents suspected of having ties to Iran having launched the biggest-ever cyberattack on Israel on Monday.

At 8:16 am, U.S. crude oil futures were down 8.20% to $94.56, while US crude futures were down 7.49% to $98.89.

The US-based , will release its weekly inventory assessment at 5:30 pm, while the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will release its on the world oil market. It is expected to repeat the bloc’s message that there is no physical shortfall in supplies (despite not meeting its own production targets in recent months).