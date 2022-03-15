Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin: see notes

The embargo on Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin’s reviews was lifted, and critics began to reveal their impressions of the title. With 36 reviews published on Metacritic, the average achieved by Team Ninja’s game on Metacritic is 73 on the PS5 version — so far.

Of the 36 reviews published on the site, 19 are “positive”, 16 were considered “mixed” and one is in the “negative” class — this one is even a 20. Check it all out below:

RPG Fan — 87

Press Start Australia — 85

Destructoid — 85

Noisy Pixel — 85

GAMES.CH — 84

Gamersky — 83

Wccftech — 82

GameSpew — 80

IGN Spain — 80

RPG Website — 80

Inverse – 80

Twinfinite — 80

The Gamer — 80

IGN – 80

God is a Geek — 80

GameGrin — 80

GamesBeat — 80

PlayStation LifeStyle — 75

Player 2 — 75

SpazioGames — 72

Game Informer — 70

TheSixthAssis — 70

Digital Trends — 70

GameRant — 70

comicbook.com — 70

Hobby Consoles — 70

GAMINGbible — 70

Silicone – 70

Hardcore Gamer — 70

Vandal 67

Meristation — 65

Stevivor — 65

VG247 – 60

Push Square — 60

GamesRadar+ — 50

NME – 20

The website “RPG Fan” indicates Stranger of Paradise for lovers of action RPGs and the Final Fantasy franchise. The combat system was highly praised, and they rated the work an 87.

On the negative side, the portal “NME”, responsible for the 20, praised the gameplay, but criticized the construction of the narrative, especially about the characters, and the lack of connection with the JRPGs.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo available on PS5

Square Enix and Team Ninja have made a demo of Final Fantasy Origin available on the PS Store for PS5 players. In this way, players themselves can get a taste of Jack’s saga in the search for the villain Chaos.

It will be possible to enjoy the demo until April 19th.