Study says people who use marijuana after 30 are less successful in life

A study by researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia examined data from more than 10,000 people on marijuana and amphetamine use at 21 and 30 years of age. According to the team, older users had lower personal success rates.

The researchers defined personal success parameters based on topics such as education, income, home ownership, and self-reported happiness. According to the researchers, people who used marijuana and amphetamines after age 30 had greater difficulty achieving these goals.

But the problem is the drug?

According to the researchers, drug use is not necessarily an indication that a person will “fail” in their life. However, to reach the parameters of success established by the research team, it would be necessary to abandon the use of these substances relatively quickly.

The researchers reinforce, however, that the use of marijuana can be linked to lower rates of personal success not exactly because of the use of the drug itself, but because of the social burden of being a substance user. For example, people who are caught with drugs, depending on the country, fall into the criminal justice system.

This starts a kind of self-fulfilling spiral of bad results, such as greater difficulty in getting into the job market, which can lead to greater difficulty in achieving a romantic relationship. These results may even lead to a more irresponsible use of substances.

“Antisocial behavior and contact with the criminal justice system are the strongest indicators of continued drug use, along with school problems and aggressive or delinquent behavior early in life,” the researchers said in a press release.

Study has flaws

Unlike countries like the United States and Canada, Australia has been an exception when it comes to legalizing marijuana. This may have contaminated the data and the conclusions reached by Jake Najman and his research team at the University of Queensland.

In addition, the study has some holes, such as whether marijuana and amphetamines were the only drug of choice for the volunteers or whether they were involved with other drugs, such as opiates or synthetic drugs. This issue was even addressed by the researchers.

“A subset of those who use cannabis and amphetamines may also be using a range of other drugs and it may be that our findings reflect polydrug use in general rather than the specific use of marijuana and amphetamines,” the researchers said.

