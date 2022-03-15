Tennis player Milos Raonic puts penthouse in NY for sale for R$ 50 million – Casa Vogue

+



Milos Raonic wants R$ 50.7 million for the property (Photo: Disclosure and Reproduction / Instagram @mraonic)

Tennis player Milos Raonic has put up for sale the 250-square-meter penthouse he owns on London Terrace, an apartment complex built in 1930 in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York.

The penthouse is located in a building built in 1930 (Photo: Disclosure)

He wants $10 million for the U-shaped property, which offers an additional 93 m² of outdoor space on terraces with views of Manhattan, the Hudson River and New Jersey. , in addition to peculiar stone gargoyles emblematic of the complex.

The room receives plenty of natural light.

There are 3 bedrooms, three bathrooms and half bath, multiple wood burning fireplaces – which are not allowed in new buildings in New York – high ceilings, chevron patterned white oak flooring, parquet flooring, air conditioning and a high quality lighting system.

Wood burning fireplaces are no longer allowed in new construction in the city.

The great room with French doors to the south, east and west sides gets plenty of natural light throughout the day. The kitchen opens to a dining area with its own wood burning fireplace and views of the High Line park.

The spacious master suite offers six walk-in closets, its own terrace and a full bathroom with a deep soaking tub, shower and marble floors. The library can be converted into a bedroom.

Terraces overlook different points of the city (Photo: Disclosure)

Access to the building is controlled with locked doors and 24-hour doormen. In addition to enhanced security, the complex offers its residents a gym, underground storage, garage, garden terrace and an indoor swimming pool. The condominium fee is almost US$ 10 thousand (R$ 50.7 thousand) per month.

Gargoyles that decorate the external area of ​​the building (Photo: Disclosure)

The Hudson River in the background (Photo: Disclosure)