Tennis player Milos Raonic puts penthouse in NY for sale for R$ 50 million – Casa Vogue

Tennis player Milos Raonic has put up for sale the 250-square-meter penthouse he owns on London Terrace, an apartment complex built in 1930 in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York.
He wants $10 million for the U-shaped property, which offers an additional 93 m² of outdoor space on terraces with views of Manhattan, the Hudson River and New Jersey. , in addition to peculiar stone gargoyles emblematic of the complex.
There are 3 bedrooms, three bathrooms and half bath, multiple wood burning fireplaces – which are not allowed in new buildings in New York – high ceilings, chevron patterned white oak flooring, parquet flooring, air conditioning and a high quality lighting system.
The great room with French doors to the south, east and west sides gets plenty of natural light throughout the day. The kitchen opens to a dining area with its own wood burning fireplace and views of the High Line park.
The spacious master suite offers six walk-in closets, its own terrace and a full bathroom with a deep soaking tub, shower and marble floors. The library can be converted into a bedroom.
Access to the building is controlled with locked doors and 24-hour doormen. In addition to enhanced security, the complex offers its residents a gym, underground storage, garage, garden terrace and an indoor swimming pool. The condominium fee is almost US$ 10 thousand (R$ 50.7 thousand) per month.