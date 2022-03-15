the 3 explosions that rocked Kiev

The early morning explosions in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, random in their targets but accurate in timing and message, further destroying the lives of those who live here, prove that it is indeed fear that is holding those who stayed in the city. hidden inside their homes.

At exactly 5:00 am today (0:00 GMT), three consecutive large explosions shook the city. The sequence of crashes even set off car alarms in parking lots and on the streets at least 13 km away from where they happened.

Then the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, through his social media, urged the population to hide in bomb shelters every time the city’s sirens sound: “Friends! Dear Kyivans! The enemy continues to attack Kiev. In the early morning, projectiles hit several residential buildings, two skyscrapers in the district of Sviatoshynskyi, one in Podilskyi. And in a private house. The entrance to one of the subway stations was damaged by the shock wave. There are victims in residential buildings , information is being clarified. Rescue teams and medics are working on the ground. Proceed to shelters during each alarm.”

Since then, both the city’s sirens and the cellphone app that issues an alert by copying the sound of sirens have sounded 23 times by early afternoon Ukrainian time.

A huge crater at least 5 meters in diameter and 3 meters deep, producing steam from the sodden ground, was opened by the impact that hit the garden in front of a building inside a housing development in western Kiev that is located between the central area of ​​the capital and the cities of Bucha and Irpin, where the Russian and Ukrainian armies intensified their battles, mainly with the use of heavy artillery and powerful surface-to-ground missiles.

The facade facing where the missile landed was completely destroyed and firefighters used trucks with escalators to reach the upper floors, all in flames.

On the other side, many civilians, mainly elderly men and women, were rescued by firefighters who accessed apartment windows with rescue baskets in their trucks. The charred body of an unidentified person was found next to a children’s park a few meters away from the building and taken by paramedics to the town’s mortuary.

During the rescue, the commander of the fire department and the operation, Andrey Kovalenko, said that the possibility of finding more victims once firefighters could gain access to the building and apartments completely destroyed by the explosion was almost certain.

Outside, a short, nervous woman, crying loudly, struggled to free herself from the arms of a man who was unsuccessfully trying to stop her from approaching the teams at work. In tears, sometimes talking, sometimes attacking the journalists who followed her, the lady tried to convince the members of the fire department, still busy with the flames, to save members of her family by raising her short arms towards the top of the building, pointing to the right corner. from the most destroyed face where practically all the windows were filled with fire and black smoke.

A girl, standing on pieces of glass that had broken from the windows of the building next to the one hit, also couldn’t contain her tears. With no one to comfort her, she covered her mouth with her hand, and stared uninterruptedly at the flames that consumed the building following the large pieces of metal that dangerously detached from the rubble and fell from above, almost hitting the teams working on the ground.

Contrasting with the heat emitted by the fire, perceptible even to those watching, standing outside the cordon erected by the police, drops and moisture from the water used to put out the fire froze on the branches of the many bare trees around the building. building. Branches hampered the movement of cranes used to rescue people trapped inside their upper-floor apartments and a fire department team had to cut down trees so the cranes could reach the ground with residents evidently terrified.

A lady, unable to walk, still dressed in her orange robe and velvet slippers, was carried like a doll by a man who took her to an ambulance where she was rescued and comforted by paramedics who were present at the scene.

With today’s attacks, in the past two days, central Kiev has suffered at least five major attacks that have claimed the lives of at least 15 people, injured and displaced dozens more and destroyed two large residential buildings. These attacks follow the same pattern; appear to be random and with high destructive power and only reaching civilian areas of no military or strategic importance for the advance of Russian troops towards the city center.

It wasn’t a long holiday that drove the population out of the city, nor is it because of the cold that those who are here hide in their homes.

War is increasingly within the Ukrainian capital. In addition to the precise timing of the attacks, it seems that the message Putin is trying to get across to the Ukrainian government is also quite clear and precise: “Surrender, or you will all die.”