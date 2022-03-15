“The last few years have not been easy”

The singer was diagnosed with psoriasis and is undergoing treatment.

After healing from cancer, at the end of 2021, Kelly Key confirmed another health issue and took up the fight against psoriasisan autoimmune disease that attacks the skin.

For those who don’t know, the singer was diagnosed with skin cancer but luckily managed to recover after proper treatment. As not everything is flowers, in the middle of the way, she ended up discovering the incurable disease.

“The last two years haven’t been easy. I was coming from the removal of skin and gallbladder cancer when I discovered psoriasis. But this is real life,” said the blonde in an interview with OtaLab, at the end of 2021.

Before the chat with the UOL columnist, the singer had already made her fans aware of the disease and even published a video on her own Youtube channel to give more details about the treatment.

As much as psoriasis is incurable, proper treatment can prevent skin sores from appearing.

“I used my networks to raise awareness, and I received a response from people who identified with the issue. Mainly because the treatment is available through the SUS, anyone has access”, revealed Kelly Key to OtaLab.

In the end, she relieved the heart of those who have the same diagnosis and informed that the treatment can bring a good quality of life. “I had the privilege of sharing and passing on to people that you can live with a different condition in the best way possible,” she said.

Married to Mico Freitas since 2004, in the same interview, the artist said that she did not delve into her life as an actress because of her lover. “I didn’t do a soap opera because my husband is jealous,” she said.