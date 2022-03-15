The longest car in the world is renovated and has a helipad, mini-golf and even a swimming pool – FMOTORS

Have you ever thought about driving a car over 30 meters long? An American is accomplishing this feat with the renovation of a limousine which measures 30.54 meters. The supercar was abandoned and had been sold at auction.





the american Michael Dezer rebuilt the iconic vehicle, which is the longest in the world, it’s the Guinness Book (book of world records) confirmed the record last week.









It took two years of work to rebuild the The American Dream (American dream) and cost around US$ 250 thousand dollars – equivalent to R$ 1.2 million, in the current exchange rate.





O Cadillac Eldoradoin addition to its length, it has other differentials: helipad, waterbed, swimming pool and even a mini golf course.











The vehicle has the capacity to carry 75 people. There are 26 wheels and two V8 engines to handle the longest car in the world.





As it is too large to be driven on public roads, The American Dream will be exhibited at the Dezerland Park automotive museum in Orlando, Florida (USA).

Watch the full video of the longest car in the world:







