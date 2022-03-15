The new WhatsApp app emoji that came to cause ‘confusion’ among users – Metro World News Brasil

Apple this week released the new update number 15.4 of the iOS operating system, introducing new emojis, for iPhone and iPad users. The new emoticons are also used in the WhatsApp messaging application.

As detailed by the Eemojipedia blog, the update added 123 new emoji designs to Apple’s emoji keyboard, including all 112 emojis that were approved as part of Emoji 14.0 Late 2021.

Additionally, the new iOS update contains 10 non-standard ‘handshake’ emoji combinations.

According to the page, the update contains seven new smiley face emojis, including the very popular ‘melted face’.

This is the most smiley emoji introduced in an Apple emoji update since iOS 11.1 was released on Halloween 2017.

However, there is a seemingly familiar face between them.

As noted by many users, the new ‘Face with Open Eyes and Hand over Mouth’ emoji includes the exact same design that was previously used to represent the ‘Face with Hand over Mouth’ emoji.

The new WhatsApp app emoji that came to cause ‘confusion’ among users

The ‘Face Melted’ emoji is one of the highlights of Apple’s new update.

It can be used literally to talk about extreme heat. It can also be used metaphorically to talk about embarrassment, shame, or a slowly sinking sense of dread.

Also according to the information, iOS 15.4 is now available as a free software update for Apple devices. Check out: