This is what happens to your body when you stop eating sugar

One of the enemies of a healthy life, especially with regard to food, is the sugar. This knowledge can even make many people discouraged, after all, candy is a type of food that really pleases the palate. However, its intake has to be moderate and even avoided in cases of people who need to lose a lot of weight.

However, reducing this type of food to zero is almost impossible. In fact, this procedure is not indicated, since sugar is an important energy source. However, excessive consumption should be avoided.

What harm can sugar cause to health?

A survey by WW Weight Watchers revealed that 37% of Brazilians eat up to 6 tablespoons of sugar every day. The amount is very high, even more if you take into account the suggestion of maximum consumption of 25 grams per day. This number was indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Excessive blood sugar causes several harmful symptoms to the individual and can even be the beginning of a serious condition of diabetes. Therefore, it is necessary to be aware when organizing the food routine.

Too much sugar can cause:

Type 2 diabetes;

Obesity at any age;

Tiredness;

premature aging of the skin;

Decreased immunity;

Mood changes;

Sleep oscillations;

Weight gain;

Hormonal dysfunctions;

Increased triglycerides and clogging of veins and arteries.

What happens when a person stops eating sugar?

In the period of 7 days (one week) it is possible to observe:

Regulation of insulin levels;

Improves healing and fights inflammation;

The body deflates.

After a month without sugar:

Considerable improvement of the body’s immunity;

The brain gets used to the absence of sugar and the craving begins to decrease dramatically.

After a year without sugar: