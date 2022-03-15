Ukraine says more than 12,000 Russian soldiers died in the country – News

More than 12,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the invasion of Ukraine began, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday in a video address to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Also according to him, Russian troops lost 389 tanks, 1,249 armored infantry vehicles, 77 fighter planes and 90 helicopters.

Shmyhal spoke in place of Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky, who was due to speak at the time, but was unable to do so, before a session that today will discuss the conflict and tomorrow will debate and vote on a proposal on the measures that the Council should take. against Russia because of the invasion.





The body has suspended Russian participation for the time being, and the draft resolution may include the expulsion from the country as one of the possibilities.

Shmyhal clearly opted for the most drastic solution, demanding “the expulsion of Russia from the Council of Europe”.

The Ukrainian prime minister thanked Eastern European countries for the support and solidarity they showed in welcoming more than 2.5 million refugees who fled their country.

Shmyhal stressed that the invasion represents a “violation of all the fundamental rights and freedoms” of Ukraine and its people by Russia, and denounced the death of 90 children in the bombing of cities, as well as the destruction of schools and hospitals.



