Ukrainian models in Italy go from catwalks to humanitarian aid | Fashion and beauty

Bogdana, 22, traveled to Milan for just a few days to walk the runway during Fashion Week, but the war changed her plans: blocked, like other Ukrainian models, she is dedicated to putting together aid packages for her country.
“I thought it was stupid, unrealistic, to be on the catwalk while people were dying. I was embarrassed and I got the impression that the public really didn’t care,” she told AFP.
His first reaction was to try to “go back on the first train, or bus”, to Kamianske, near the Dnipro. She was dissuaded by her husband, a young surgeon, and her family.
Since then, along with other volunteers, she has been working to dispatch the numerous packages of donations deposited in the small courtyard of the Ukrainian consulate in Milan. All this cargo will be sent to the war zones.
“I’m willing to risk my life for Ukraine. If necessary, I’ll join the Army. There are a lot of women”, says the young woman who parades for big brands around the world.
“They bombed maternity hospitals with pregnant women inside. How can this be a strategic target!”, she declares, indignantly.
Among the volunteers, another Ukrainian model, Valya Fedotova, says she felt like crying while walking at Milan Fashion Week.
“But I can’t cry on the catwalk. They pay me for it, and I need to send money to my family in Ukraine,” she says.
Ivan Sokolovsky, a 28-year-old former model, and Bogdana Didenko Nevodnik, a 22-year-old model, at the Ukrainian consulate in Milan, Italy, help pack groceries to be shipped to the country on March 11.
The night the Russians began bombing her city of Malyn, about 100 km from Kiev, “I couldn’t sleep, I’m still in shock”, says the young woman, who shares an apartment with six other Ukrainian models.
Even before the bombing began, she begged her family to flee. Only his mother and two sisters took refuge near the Polish border. Her father preferred to keep the cat.
Your dream? “Let this stupid war be over. I just want to live a normal life, go home and see my family,” she replied.
At the start of the Russian invasion, Ivan Sokolovskyy, 28, asked his employer in the Milan fashion industry for permission to help load trucks and act as an interpreter.
“I couldn’t stay at home and watch the news, I wanted to help my people,” says the former model, from Ternopil, western Ukraine.
His biggest fear is the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, where the worst accident of its kind in history took place in 1986. The facility has been occupied since February 24 by the Russians.
“I think they’re going to do something in Chernobyl. It scares me a lot. They’re so crazy that they’re capable of doing that.”