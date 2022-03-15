Ukrainians use medieval weapon to try to contain Russian army advance – News

In order to protect their cities as best they can, the Ukrainians are resorting to a medieval weapon to try to stop the advance of Russian troops. Caltrops (caltrops in Portuguese) are made with sharp iron spikes and are being used to restrain military vehicles.

According to the American newspaper The Washington Post, the devices are present at checkpoints and around Rivne, a city west of Kiev, where one of Ukraine’s largest power plants is located.





The Arte de Aço store, which makes medieval sports equipment in western Ukraine, has abandoned chain mail, helmets and armor to focus on making caltrops. Blacksmiths have made hundreds of units in recent weeks.

Arte de Aço posted a video of the material on their Instagram account.







An employee at the store told the Washington Post that “everyone is trying to help out at the fighting sites and in the rear. So any material is used in some way.”





In addition to the iron-tipped weapons, larger barriers known as “hedgehogs” are in Kiev to deter Russian tanks.

Caltrops date back to 331 BC and at first were just a sphere with four sharp points. Among other uses, the devices served to deter combatant and horse.



