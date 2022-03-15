UN worries about possible nuclear war

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (United Nations), António Guterres, said today that he is concerned about a possible “nuclear conflict” because of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“The proximity of nuclear conflict, which was inconceivable, is now in the realities of possibilities,” Guterres said at a press conference.

On February 27, three days after the start of the conflict in Eastern Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had put the country’s nuclear forces on high alert. During the invasion of Ukraine, the Russians took over the nuclear plants in Chernobyl (in the north of the country) and Zaporizhia (in the south).

On Putin’s decision on its nuclear forces, the US government called it “totally unacceptable” and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called Moscow’s attitude “irresponsible”. . US President Joe Biden, however, said Americans should not worry about a possible nuclear war.

“It is time to stop the suffering that is being unleashed on the people of Ukraine and return to the diplomatic table. Other countries like Germany, France, Israel and Turkey are moderating and mediating the war. This tragedy must stop. It is never too late to return to diplomacy and dialogue. Negotiations need to be resumed in accordance with the UN charter and international law”, asked Guterres.

‘Prudence’ on no-fly zone

Asked if he agrees with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for NATO to establish a militarized no-fly zone including the country, Guterres was cautious. For him, this is an issue that needs to be evaluated with “prudence”.

“This is an issue that is being analyzed by several countries. This possibility is seen as a risk of an intensification of the war that could lead to a global conflict. And it is based on this analysis that I think we have to be cautious, even if I understand the dramatic request that Ukraine makes,” Guterres said.

Zelensky has asked NATO to adopt the exclusion zone so that no Russian military aircraft fly over the country. The military organization, however, is reluctant to accept the request, as the measure could be seen by Russia as a declaration of war.

This Sunday (15), citing the air strike on a military area in Lviv, about 30 km from the border with NATO member Poland, the Ukrainian president said that member countries of the organization could be attacked by the Russians, if the measure not be adopted.

“I say again, if you don’t close our skies, it’s only a matter of time before Russian missiles land on your territory, on NATO territory, on the homes of citizens of NATO countries,” Zelensky said.