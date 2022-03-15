Understand what is known about the ‘Deltacron’ variant, a rare strain similar to Ômicron – Saúde

In recent days, scientists have reported that a hybrid of the variants of Omicron and Delta coronavirus in several countries of Europe. Here is what is known about the hybrid, which has been given the Frankensteinian names of Deltamicron or Deltacron.

How was it discovered?

In February, Scott Nguyen, a scientist at the Public Health Laboratory in Washington, D.C., was inspecting GISAID, an international database of coronavirus genomes, when he noticed something odd.

He found samples collected in France in January that the researchers identified as a mixture of the Delta and Ômicron variants. In rare cases, people can be infected with two strains of coronavirus at the same time. But when Nguyen looked more closely at the data, he found evidence that this conclusion was wrong.

Instead, Nguyen was left with the impression that each virus in the sample actually carried a combination of genes from the two variants. Scientists call these viruses recombinants. When Nguyen looked for the same pattern of mutations, he found more possible recombinants in the Netherlands and Denmark. “This discovery led me to suspect it could be something concrete,” he said.

Nguyen shared his findings on an online forum called “cov-lineages,” in which scientists help each other track down new variants. These collaborations are essential to attest to the existence of new variants: a suspected Delta-Omicron recombinant found in January in Cyprus turned out to be false, the result of a flaw in laboratory work.

“It takes a lot of evidence to show that something is concrete,” Nguyen said.

Studies have shown that Nguyen was right.

“That day, we rushed to verify what he suspected,” said Etienne Simon-Loriere, a virus specialist at the Institut Pasteur in Paris. “And, yes, we quickly confirmed the suspicion.”

Since then, Simon-Loriere and his colleagues have found more samples of the recombinant virus. They finally obtained a frozen sample from which they successfully grew new recombinants in the laboratory, which they are now studying. On March 8, the researchers posted the first genome of the recombinant on GISAID.

Where was the new hybrid found?

In a March 10 update, an international viral sequence database reported 33 samples of the new variant in France, eight in Denmark, one in Germany and one in the Netherlands.

As reported by Reuters, the gene sequencing company Helix found two cases in the United States. Nguyen said he and his colleagues were analyzing some sequences from US databases in an effort to find more cases.

It’s dangerous?

The idea of ​​a hybrid between Delta and Omicron may seem worrying. But there are a number of reasons not to panic.

“It’s not a new concern,” Simon-Loriere said.

For starters, the recombinant is extremely rare. Despite having existed at least since January, it has not yet demonstrated the ability to grow exponentially.

Simon-Loriere said the genome of the recombinant variant also suggests it would not represent a new phase of the pandemic. The gene that encodes the surface protein of the virus – known as a spike – comes almost entirely from Omicron. The rest of the genome is Delta.

The spike protein is the most important part of the virus when it comes to invading cells. It is also the main target of antibodies produced through infections and vaccines. Therefore, the defenses that people have built up against Omicron – through infections, vaccines, or both – should work well against the new recombinant.

“The surface of viruses is very similar to Omicron, so the body will recognize it as well as it recognizes Omicron,” Simon-Loriere said.

Scientists suspect that Omicron’s spike protein is also partly responsible for its lower chances of causing serious illness. The variant uses it to successfully invade cells in the nose and upper airways, but it doesn’t do so well deep in the lungs. The new recombinant may have the same propensity.

Simon-Loriere and other researchers are carrying out experiments to see how the new recombinant behaves in cell plates. Experiments with hamsters and mice will provide more clues. But those experiments won’t produce further discoveries for several weeks.

“It’s so recent that we don’t have any results,” Simon-Loriere said.

Where do recombinant viruses come from?

People are sometimes infected with two versions of the coronavirus at the same time. For example, if you go to a crowded bar where several people are infected, you may be breathing viruses from more than one of them.

It is possible for two viruses to invade the same cell at the same time. When that cell starts producing new viruses, the new genetic material can mix together, potentially generating a new hybrid virus.

It is not uncommon for coronaviruses to recombine. But most of these genetic shuffles will be evolutionary dead ends. Viruses with mixed genes may not do as well as their ancestors./ TRANSLATION BY RENATO PRELORENTZOU

The New York Times Licensing Group – All rights reserved. Reproduction of any kind without written permission from The New York Times is prohibited.