Unimed Ribeirão Preto is one of the 10 best healthcare operators in the country | Unimed Ribeirão Preto Advertising Special

For 50 years, the continuous work carried out in a professional, sustainable, ethical manner and with a focus on quality of care and respect for the human being, makes Unimed Ribeirão Preto a local and regional reference in the provision of services in the health area. Recently, this reference has gained national scope – proof of this is the recognition that the operator has just received: three highly credible certifications, two of them issued by the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency), a government agency that regulates the sector throughout the country, linked to the Ministry of Health, in addition to obtaining international recertification from the consultancy GPTW – Best Companies to Work for.

In the view of the president of Unimed Ribeirão Preto, doctor Gustavo Ribeiro de Oliveira, the achievement of three such important certifications, both in the health area and in the corporate environment, demonstrates the strength and relevance of the institution in the national health scenario as a model of successful assistance and management.

The first achievement was in the IDSS (Supplementary Health Performance Index), in which the medical cooperative achieved maximum marks. The evaluation is carried out by the ANS Operator Qualification Program, which calculates the performance of health insurance companies throughout Brazil in terms of customer health care, the operator’s economic and financial management, the operating structure and satisfaction. of user. In this same index (IDSS), the ANS announced that Unimed Ribeirão obtained the maximum score and was classified among the 10 best in the country: 680 operators were evaluated.

The second achievement was gold level accreditation, in the so-called RN 452 (Normative Resolution 452), which also places the company at the top of the benchmark. The certification is granted through the National Health Agency’s Operator Accreditation Program. Only six Brazilian operators achieved level 1 (maximum) accreditation, all of them from the Unimed system. RN 452 validates good practices for organizational and health management, through 169 indicators, whose objective is to guarantee the best service to beneficiaries.

“This certification indicates that Unimed Ribeirão Preto is connected in real time with the quality requirements proposed by the ANS. We are delivering all the requirements indicated, which reinforces the brand of our cooperative in the health segment”, highlights the president of Unimed Ribeirão Preto.

The third major achievement, which is also another differentiator, was the international recertification of the Great Place to Work (GPTW) consultancy. GPTW recognizes, globally, the quality of people management practices and the organizational maturity of companies, highlighting those that cultivate continuous improvement actions in their work environment.

“The three certifications prove that our management is based on professionalism that works to value doctors, clients and employees, taking care of people in a competent, ethical, sustainable and transparent way”, emphasizes Julio Cesar Paim, CEO and general director of Unimed Ribeirão Preto .

Development Indicators

The trajectory of the cooperative’s management founded and enabled the achievement of the triple crown of certifications. Since its foundation, 50 years ago, Unimed Ribeirão Preto has always been concerned with the quality of assistance provided to its beneficiaries. Four years ago, an important administrative reform and a change in the management model were implemented, which promoted major expansions and significant growth, even in a national scenario of crisis and in a competitive market.

As part of this new stance, the position of the CEO in the company’s organizational structure was created, fundamental for prioritizing professionalism in management and the implementation of best practices and Corporate Governance. Reforms were carried out in various administrative areas such as marketing, purchasing and supplies, hospital administration and human resources.

Existing good governance practices were improved, with a broad awareness of the importance of ethics and compliance in all areas of the company. Internal processes were carefully verified and the strategic business expansion project, which included increasing the verticalization of services, were important foundations for these recent achievements. Also noteworthy is the structuring of comprehensive health care and preventive care programs. Keeping up with the technological evolution, the telemedicine service was created and the facial biometrics system was implemented, aiming at the safety of its beneficiaries.

In medical cooperativism, valuing the clinical staff is a priority and constitutes another important foundation for the achievements achieved. The valuation process goes beyond medical remuneration and a mixed model was adopted in which individual performance has a direct effect on profit sharing. There is a robust medical update program, encouraged by the cooperative, in addition to care and support actions for doctors and health professionals. In human resources, the completion of the career structuring program, continuing education actions, leadership development and individual employee assessment helped to strengthen the institution’s values ​​and promote a very healthy work environment.

Among the expansions of structures, the construction, in Sertãozinho, of a Health Care Center (over 7 thousand m²), its own laboratory in the central region of Ribeirão Preto, a new and large Rehabilitation Center for adults and children , lease of Hospital São Paulo (90 beds) and duplication of the hospital itself, which will increase from 130 to 260 beds. In this expansion, scheduled to open in 2022, the Unimed Hospital will house a new maternity hospital.

In these four years of professionalized management, there was also a significant growth in the direct customer portfolio, which went from 129 thousand to almost 160 thousand, in addition to another 30 thousand served in an exchange system with the other Unimeds. Invoicing, in the same period, went from R$ 700 million to, in 2021, surpassing the mark of R$ 1 billion.

“The three newly obtained qualifications reward the differentiated look that our company has with the client and with the management, which proves that we are focused on the constant improvement of the provision of medical services”. Gustavo Ribeiro de Oliveira, president of Unimed Ribeirão Preto.

