Unimed Sul chronic disease program monitors patients

Cardiovascular diseases are the most frequent causes of death in the world. Diabetes took the lives of 214,000 people between the ages of 20 and 79 in 2021, according to the International Diabetes Federation, while obesity kills around 2.8 million people annually, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). To support customers who live with any of these conditions, Unimed Sul Capixaba develops the Chronic Disease Management Program.

The objective is to monitor patients and encourage them to adopt healthy habits, reducing the risk of complications. After the team’s assessment, the program participant receives a follow-up plan suited to their needs. In addition, a multidisciplinary team fulfills the function of guiding you about the disease, use of medications, adequate nutrition and clarifying other doubts.

The nurse at Unimed Sul Capixaba, Juliana Cremonine, program coordinator, highlights that one of the facilities is that it can currently be accessed virtually, through teleconsultation. The change occurred due to the pandemic and benefited patients who for some reason could not attend the operator.

“The reduction of the risk of complications, the improvement of the quality of life and the guarantee of an integral and humanized care are some of the benefits of the program. It is another way for Unimed Sul Capixaba to work on the integral health of patients”, highlighted Juliana Cremonine.

To participate in the program, you must be a customer of Unimed Sul Capixaba, be 18 years of age or older and meet the clinical criteria (diabetes mellitus, hypertension or obesity). The patient can join the program by spontaneous demand or by referral from a referring physician. But, he will need to go through the nursing evaluation to be inserted in one of the protocols (Cardiovascular Health, Diabetes or Hypertension), where the care plan will be drawn.

Registrations can be made by phone (28) 2101-6302, by e-mail [email protected], or through the Unimed Sul Capixaba website (www.unimed.coop.br/site/web/sulcapixaba) – just select the “Living Well” tab, click on “Care Program” and then on “Chronic Disease Management Program”. Then you need to fill in the form.