US tells NATO China can supply Russia with weapons

The United States on Monday told NATO allies and in several Asian countries that China has signaled it is willing to provide Russia with military and economic aid, at Moscow’s request, to support it in the war against Ukraine, said a US official.

The message, sent in diplomatic correspondence and delivered in person by intelligence officials, also said China must deny those plans publicly, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday after his warning that China would face consequences if it helped Russia circumvent Western sanctions and amid reports that Russia had ordered military equipment from China.







Putin and Xi Jinping during a meeting in Beijing photo: Reuters

Russia has denied these reports, saying it has sufficient military resources to fulfill all its objectives in Ukraine. A spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry described the reports as “disinformation”.

Russia began its invasion of neighboring Ukraine on February 24, with what it called a “special operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine. Ukraine and Western allies say this is an unsubstantiated pretext to justify war.

The release of Russia’s request and China’s response is part of a deliberate strategy by US officials to combat disinformation by being more open about intelligence matters than usual, the US official said.