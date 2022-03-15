‘Virus will stay among us’: 2 years after the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil still suffers from health planning | The subject

In March 2020, the WHO definitively changed the status of Covid-19 to a pandemic. Two years later, the world records more than 6 million deaths from the disease and almost 500 million people infected – a number that exploded with the spread of the ômicron variant, especially in the United States, Brazil and European countries.

In an interview with Renata Lo Prete, epidemiologist Ethel Maciel warns of the Brazilian government’s shortcomings in health planning: the absence of a mass testing program and the lack of drugs with proven effectiveness against Covid in the SUS (and already approved by the SUS). Anvisa).

“We spent a lot of time fighting with ineffective drugs, now there is no discussion on the part of the government to incorporate drugs that are effective”, points out the professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo, who defends the expansion of control tools so that the population can monitor the disease.

“Not having tests is very complicated because you can’t plan health actions. The data are very modified.”

Added to this is the “intense disinformation campaign” against pediatric vaccination, sponsored by the president and the Minister of Health. To date, less than 4% of children have completed the vaccination schedule. Almost 80% of the adult vaccinated population having received two doses, only 42% of those received booster doses, given that the epidemiologist relates to the lack of a state campaign.

“Many people in our society are unaware of the need for a booster dose. This has not been well understood by a large part of the population.”