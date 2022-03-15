Wave of mergers in healthcare moves BRL 20 billion in a year and heats up the sector

Do you want to stay informed, have access to more than 60 columnists and exclusive reports? Subscribe to Estadão here!

With a lot of cash in the box after a series of funding, the health sector in Brazil is undergoing a transformation, something that has been happening for some time in other markets where the performance of private companies is robust, such as in the USA.

In the last two years, the health sector leads the ranking of mergers and acquisitions and brings together the largest company purchase operations in Brazil. Just from the beginning of 2021 until now, there were about 150 transactions, which moved more than BRL 20 billion – even with the prospect of a weak performance of the economy for this year.

Two of the largest transactions took place in this period: the merger, through the exchange of shares, between the health plan operators hapvida and the NotreDame Intermedica – a business that creates a company with a market value of more than BRL 80 billion –, and the purchase of the insurance company SulAmérica by the hospital operator Rede D’ora deal worth more than BRL 10 billion.

Dispute

The emergence of giant groups, which leads to greater market concentration, is closely followed by industry participants, who assess the effects of this advance of companies on their own businesses. Even before they came together, Hapvida and NotreDame Intermédica were already starring in serial acquisitions, with the objective of becoming vertical companies, which means that the client of their health plans is served by the company’s own network of hospitals and clinics.

At Hapvida, the estimate is that almost all elective surgeries (non-emergency ones) will be performed in its own hospital network, something that gives the company greater control over its costs. Owners of the largest share of the market, with more than 20% between individual plans, Hapvida and NotreDame Intermédica serve the most basic segment and are able to have competitive prices. As a result, they grow even in times of crisis.

The fear of competitors is that over time the group, now with more muscle, will advance in other segments, such as those with higher income customers.

Behind the mergers is the cash flow of these companies, which went public on the stock exchange in 2018 (Hapvida and Notre Dame Intermédica) and 2020 (Rede D’Or). In the same vein, last year the hospital groups Mater Dei and Kora Saúde also went to the market to seek resources, although they have not yet gone public.

The subject is so effervescent that recently a common shareholder of Mater Dei and Kora, the investment manager Polo Capital, defended the union of the companies, both to participate in the consolidation of the sector and to protect itself from the concentration wave. For the time being alone, Mater Dei has taken a step and bought control of a hospital in Minas, increasing its presence in the state. No group with box is standing still.

Just the beginning

On the health plan side, the merger of large groups is starting to bother, because there is already a perception that companies that are increasingly full-bodied will advance in more segments in the health sector – and with the potential to attract customers from competitors. Investment banking analysts say there are more deals to come.

PwC Brasil consulting partner Leonardo Dell’Oso highlights that consolidation is just beginning, even after a record year of transactions for the sector last year. “What explains these hospital acquisitions is not just that the large groups have robust cash, but also that companies are looking to gain mass and rationalize costs”, says he, who leads the mergers and acquisitions area at the consultancy.

Dell’Oso recalls that hospitals suffered at the beginning of the pandemic, with the suspension of elective surgeries (non-emergency ones), and companies that entered the crisis less prepared became the target of acquisition by larger groups. “Many hospitals had to look for a strategic alternative,” he says.

Also according to the merger specialist, a next wave of acquisitions will involve healthtechs (the healthcare technology companies), a growing target for traditional healthcare companies.

The perspective that new transactions in the sector should take place is shared by the partner of Ondina Investimentos, Ítalo Miranda. “Transaction levels tend to remain quite high, buyers are under pressure for verticalization”, he says.

According to him, a movement that can begin to be observed is that of acquisitions by service providers, in the case of laboratory networks, which are more pressured by large competing groups and may also begin to look, for example, at health plan operators.

Inside

Rede D’Or, known for being aggressive in acquisitions, has made announcements of hospital purchases periodically, strengthening itself in the first position of the hospital groups. But, by incorporating South America, bringing in a health plan operator, the idea is not to verticalize the business, betting on service in its own network. That would not be possible in the segment it serves, says an executive close to the company, who declined to be identified.

According to him, in the higher segment of the pyramid, where Rede D’Or operates, it is not possible to verticalize it, but it is possible to increase the market in which it operates. The reason for this is that, in the higher-income healthcare market, the client does not want to be treated only at the São Luiz hospitals, from Rede D’Or, but at hospitals considered to be top-of-the-line, such as Albert Einstein or Oswaldo Cruz, both in the capital of São Paulo.

Therefore, the message has been that the purchase of SulAmérica is not a sign that the company will become vertical, despite the deal bringing a new growth front.

There are still other reasons behind the deal that market analysts have not yet computed. The idea of ​​Rede D’Or with the transaction is to increase its offer of services, gain more efficiency (especially in the corporate structure) and actively monitor customer health. What’s more: when the company opens a new hospital, this is the business that is the flagship of Rede D’Or, the enterprise will already have a health plan in which it will be accredited, bringing profitability right from the start.

The chain effect should mess with the other competitors. The health operator Amil, which transferred its individual plans to another company – another imbroglio in the sector – is still big in corporate plans and has some hospitals of its own, for which it is looking for a buyer. That’s why both Rede D’Or and Bradesco Saúdeaccording to sources, are keeping an eye on these assets.