We played Ghostwire Tokyo: new PS5 exclusive

Ghostwire: Tokyo is the new action-adventure game coming to PS5 and PC on March 25th, but we’ve already tested the game and brought you first impressions on the Game Trends podcast.

In the episode, we discussed the behind-the-scenes of the production, the visual novel free game that serves as the prologue, and what we thought was good and bad about the first few hours: exploring Tokyo, fighting supernatural enemies, and more.

00:00 – Intro

01:18 – What is Ghostwire: Tokyo

08:31 – The Ghostwire visual novel

15:12 – First impressions of Ghostwire

30:04 – Explore Tokyo

38:19 – Combat

44:25 – Closing

Presentation: Bruno Izidro and Letícia Wexell

Edition: Victor Hugo Borges

Visual novel prologue: https://youtu.be/7KsujKdcFTE

Ghostwire Announcement at E3 2019: https://youtu.be/2-w4Dh_oBis

Ghostwire Gameplay in Portuguese:

