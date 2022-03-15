Weapons of mass destruction go beyond nuclear weapons; understand the risks | Ukraine and Russia

As the Russians seek to prevent Western weapons and ammunition from reaching Ukrainians, world officials are warning against the use of an increasingly dangerous arsenal by Vladimir Putin’s army.

As the fight against a perceived inferior enemy drags on, the world wonders what the Russians can still do.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned of the risk of nuclear war in Europe: “The warning of Russian nuclear forces is bone-chilling and the prospect of a nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back in realm of possibilities”.

Illustrative image of a TOS-1A launching a thermobaric bomb — Photo: Publicity/Rosoboronexport

In recent days the world has taken a closer look at the use of increasingly dangerous weapons. Last week, the UK defense ministry accused Russia of using the so-called thermobaric pumps in Ukraine, a weapon with impressive destructive potential.

“Thermobaric bombs are very energy efficient bombs, they use a high explosive. It generates a very large vacuum, as well as very high heat”, explains Willy Hauffe, a specialist at the National Association of Experts. “Vacuum is usually for collapse of structures. And the heat just to burn everything around and even burn people,” he said.

These weapons are not considered illegal, but their use is highly regulated.

Another alert came from the UN human rights office, which said it had credible reports that cluster bombs in populated areas of Ukraine. This weapon works like a box that explodes in midair, scattering even hundreds of smaller bombs.

Indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas is considered a war crime.

“Any warlike activity in an armed conflict implies distinguishing between civilians and military personnel. International humanitarian law aims precisely at preserving the most fragile in this conflict”, explains Cristian Wittmann, member of the International Campaign for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons.

Weapons of Mass Destruction

The exchange of accusations between Russians and Americans about the use and development of chemical weapons and the permanent nuclear threat brings up the question of weapons of mass destruction.

There are basically 3 major categories:

Chemical weapons: involve the use of some toxin that affects the human body

involve the use of some toxin that affects the human body Biological weapons: use live pathogens (viruses, bacteria) that infect people and cause some disease

use live pathogens (viruses, bacteria) that infect people and cause some disease Nuclear weapons: the explosion comes from a nuclear reaction

“[As armas nucleares] they are the most potent weapons of mass destruction that exist in humanity. They are really on a very different scale”, says Raquel Gontijo, professor of International Relations at PUC Minas.

The experts heard in this report say that it is already possible to do a lot of damage with the use of conventional weapons and that weapons of mass destruction would be an unlikely choice.

It would be a way of instilling terror in the Ukrainian population and forcing an immediate surrender. The consequences of such an act, according to experts, would be devastating.

“Is it possible that Russia will make the decision to use nuclear weapons in this war? Possible is, but not likely. It could lead to nuclear escalation which is a scenario no one wants. The use of nuclear weapons poses the risk of a nuclear war that directly affects the entire northern hemisphere, with devastating consequences for the entire world”, analyzes Raquel Gontijo.

The attacks on civilian targets have sparked debate about possible war crimes committed, but discussions about Russia’s convictions are still uncertain because many international treaties have not been signed by Moscow.

The parameter of the limits of a war is international law and the main tools are the Geneva Conventions. The first of them was adopted in 1864, because of the increase in the destructive power of weapons.

“It is no coincidence that at this time the machine gun appeared. gatlingwhich can fire multiple rounds of shots and cause significant human suffering,” explains the director of the law center at the University of Hong Kong, Gregory Gordon.

Four treaties were adopted providing for the protection of hospital facilities, the sick, the wounded and all civilians.

Alexandre Danielle, a US war veteran, said soldiers are trained to avoid war crimes. He served in Afghanistan in 2010 and 2011 as a Marine.

“These are theoretical classes. Soldiers in most countries take these classes. The Russian army, being so strong, surely knows the laws of war and they are not complying. The focus of a war crime treaty is so that the population does not suffer”, says Alexandre Danielle.

The UN said it had received credible reports on the use of cluster bombs by Russian forces, including in populated areas.

The International Criminal Court has already started an investigation into allegations that Russian forces are committing violations.

The 1949 Geneva Conventions have been ratified by all member countries of the United Nations, but other international humanitarian law protocols and treaties have not.

Therefore, the outcome of an eventual trial and the consequences of complaints against Russia, for example, are still uncertain. The very definition of what will be considered a war crime will depend on investigations and interpretations of the law.

Professor Gregory Gordon said the investigation in Ukraine will be complex because it does not only involve war crimes, but also crimes against humanity, such as genocide.

According to the United Nations, major violations of the Geneva Conventions and the use of prohibited methods of warfare, such as intentionally attacking the civilian population, schools, churches, historic monuments or hospitals, are considered war crimes.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said Ukraine was being decimated in the eyes of the world and it was crucial to respect international humanitarian law.

“The impact on civilians is reaching terrible proportions,” Guterres said.

He recalled that innocent people, including women and children, are being murdered and warned that, no matter what the outcome of this war, there are no winners, only losers.