Whale carries tourist boat on its back: ‘Taking us for a walk’ – News

The woman above suffered injuries comparable to those of a hit-and-run after being hit by a humpback whale. Assembly/R7

According to 9News, Alicia Ramsey, 30, was snorkeling off the Australian coast of Exmouth, 1,264 km from the mainland, during a guided tour to watch whale sharks. Playback/Video/9News

However, a humpback accompanied by its calf approached the group carrying out the expedition. Playback/Video/9News

"The mother went into protection mode and put herself between us and the calf," Alicia explained.

It was at that moment that one of the animal's fins emerged and hit the young woman as she returned to the water.

She says that she only realized the gravity of the attack when she returned to the boat. Alicia had fractured ribs and several scratches all over her body. Playback/Video/9News

The Australian was taken to hospital, where the doctor in charge of care compared the patient's injuries to those caused by a collision with a car.

'She was huge, immense', recalls Alicia, 'I looked at the water and I could only see a part of her'

A shark ended up stuck to a man's abdomen after attacking him while diving off the coast of Florida, USA

According to the British tabloid Mirror, Ervin Maccarty went into the water looking for a grouper. Playback/Video/Mirror

'I'm good at pulling groupers out of holes, so the captain of the boat asked me to catch one,' he says.

Ervin dove to about 3 m deep, until he found a possible hiding place for the fish. Playback/Video/Mirror

However, things didn't go as planned.

‘As soon as I got there, the shark came out of another hole and bit me. I struggled to get back to the boat’, recalls the diver Playback/Video/Mirror

'I had to hold it with both hands so it wouldn't tear me and get up to breathe with the shark pulling me down'

Even back on the vessel, the agony is not over Playback/Video/Mirror

The animal, known as the nurse shark, wouldn't let go of the bone. In this case, Ervin's skin

The diver’s friends had to resort to a knife in an attempt to remove him Playback/Video/Mirror

All this in the face of Ervin's desperation, who was screaming all the time for him not to be cut.

One of the witnesses even asks if the victim had not been bitten on the penis. Playback/Video/Mirror

luckily no

Still, the scene is still shocking. Playback/Video/Mirror

Given the amount of blood left over the diver's abdomen

Finally, Ervin’s companions managed to free him from the shark. Playback/Video/Mirror

Exhausted from the traumatic experience, he said: 'It was a struggle and it wore me down'