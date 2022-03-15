Whale carries tourist boat on its back: ‘Taking us for a walk’ – News

Abhishek Pratap 19 hours ago News Comments Off on Whale carries tourist boat on its back: ‘Taking us for a walk’ – News 11 Views

  • The woman above suffered injuries comparable to those of a hit-and-run after being hit by a humpback whale.

    Assembly/R7

  • According to 9News, Alicia Ramsey, 30, was snorkeling off the Australian coast of Exmouth, 1,264 km from the mainland, during a guided tour to watch whale sharks.

    Playback/Video/9News

  • However, a humpback accompanied by its calf approached the group carrying out the expedition.

    Playback/Video/9News

  • “The mother went into protection mode and put herself between us and the calf,” Alicia explained.

    Playback/Video/9News

  • It was at that moment that one of the animal’s fins emerged and hit the young woman as she returned to the water.

    Playback/Video/9News

  • She says that she only realized the gravity of the attack when she returned to the boat. Alicia had fractured ribs and several scratches all over her body.

    Playback/Video/9News

  • The Australian was taken to hospital, where the doctor in charge of care compared the patient’s injuries to those caused by a collision with a car.

    Playback/Video/9News

  • ‘She was huge, immense’, recalls Alicia, ‘I looked at the water and I could only see a part of her’

    Playback/Video/9News

  • A shark ended up stuck to a man’s abdomen after attacking him while diving off the coast of Florida, USA

    Assembly/R7

  • According to the British tabloid Mirror, Ervin Maccarty went into the water looking for a grouper.

    Playback/Video/Mirror

  • ‘I’m good at pulling groupers out of holes, so the captain of the boat asked me to catch one,’ he says.

    Playback/Video/Mirror

  • Ervin dove to about 3 m deep, until he found a possible hiding place for the fish.

    Playback/Video/Mirror

  • However, things didn’t go as planned.

    Playback/Video/Mirror

  • ‘As soon as I got there, the shark came out of another hole and bit me. I struggled to get back to the boat’, recalls the diver

    Playback/Video/Mirror

  • ‘I had to hold it with both hands so it wouldn’t tear me and get up to breathe with the shark pulling me down’

    Playback/Video/Mirror

  • Even back on the vessel, the agony is not over

    Playback/Video/Mirror

  • The animal, known as the nurse shark, wouldn’t let go of the bone. In this case, Ervin’s skin

    Playback/Video/Mirror

  • The diver’s friends had to resort to a knife in an attempt to remove him

    Playback/Video/Mirror

  • All this in the face of Ervin’s desperation, who was screaming all the time for him not to be cut.

    Playback/Video/Mirror

  • One of the witnesses even asks if the victim had not been bitten on the penis.

    Playback/Video/Mirror

  • luckily no

    Playback/Video/Mirror

  • Still, the scene is still shocking.

    Playback/Video/Mirror

  • Given the amount of blood left over the diver’s abdomen

    Playback/Video/Mirror

  • Finally, Ervin’s companions managed to free him from the shark.

    Playback/Video/Mirror

  • Exhausted from the traumatic experience, he said: ‘It was a struggle and it wore me down’

    Playback/Video/Mirror

  • The publication does not say whether the diver received any medical attention after the attack. We hope so. Already the predator ended up in a worse…

    Playback/Video/Mirror

