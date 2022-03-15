What care should be taken after the diagnosis of chikungunya?

The Miséria Site reporting team spoke with the rheumatologist, doctor in Health Sciences and professor of the Medicine course at the Federal University of Cariri (UFCA) Patrícia Macêdo

The characteristic rains at the beginning of the year relieve the heat of the hinterland and help farmers with their plantations, but also alert the population. Many people are not aware of small amounts of water in containers.

Clean and still water is the environment for reproduction and subsequent proliferation of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, the vector of the chikungunya virus.

Chikungunya infection usually fills hospitals and health facilities during the rainy season. The disease is transmitted through the bite of female Aedes aegypti or Aedes albopictus infected by the virus.

The symptoms of chikungunya are similar to those of dengue.

The rheumatologist, doctor in Health Sciences and professor of Medicine at the Federal University of Cariri (UFCA) Patrícia Macêdo, spoke with the Miséria Site reporting team to talk about the clinical picture of chikungunya, recovery and subsequent harm reduction. .

The diagnosis can come through PCR tests or serology, when antibodies are detected. Other analyzes can be performed on the patients’ blood and liver.

Asked about what care should be taken by those diagnosed with chikungunya, Patrícia reinforces the need for rest. “Rest is more related to not doing excessive activities, like lifting weights. Making greater joint effort increases pain and can result in pain chronicity.”

Also according to Patricia, food and hydration should be prioritized in the recovery period. “Because the patient may have nausea, he may have painful canker sores.”

The use of painkillers also helps in the recovery of chikungunya, according to the doctor. “We start with tylenol or dipyrone, because of the fever and pain. In patients that these drugs do not solve, the best thing is to see a doctor, because we can give a little stronger medication”.

“If you have some symptoms such as dizziness, fainting, tachycardia, mental confusion, drowsiness, then you need to go to the emergency room to seek help”adds Patrícia Macêdo.

Joint pain can lead to arthritis, which Patrícia warns to avoid using corticosteroids and other medications without medical prescriptions. “They can relieve pain, but they can progress arthritis. These medications have to be used with control, with supervision. If the pain persists for more than 3 months, the rheumatologist must be consulted for the appropriate treatment”.