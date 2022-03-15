Who does better? See a graphic comparison between Gran Turismo 7 and Forza Motorsport 7

The difference between the two releases is almost five years, but the Turn 10 title is beautiful in front of the recently released Sony exclusive

The release interval between Forza Motorsport 7from Turn 10 Studios, and Gran Turismo 7, from Polyphony Digital is nearly five years old. Microsoft’s exclusive PC and console title hit stores in October 2017, while the Sony exclusive was released two weeks ago.

In practice, this could represent a significant advantage in terms of graphics for Gran Turismo 7, but we know that when it comes to comparisons, this is not the case. The channel ElAnalistaDeBits put the two games side by side and the result is what you see in the video below.

Forza Motorsport 7 vs Gran Turismo 7: who wins?

Elements such as lighting and reflection indices were analyzed, in addition to the weather conditions of the pitas, asphalt textures, shadows. The physics of the game and the models of the vehicles and extras of the stands were also taken into account. In side-by-side comparisons, the image on the left is always Forza Motorsport 7, while the one on the right is Gran Turismo 7.

Gran Turismo 7 was released on March 4th for PS4 and PS5. Returning to the roots of the franchise, which in 2022 completes 25 years, the game brings features such as tuning and customization of vehicles, in addition to the traditional modes of licenses, local and online championships. There are more than 400 cars available and around 90 layouts in more than 30 locations.

ANALYSIS | Gran Turismo 7 celebrates 25 years of the franchise with the best game in the series, but will it be enough?

Polyphony Digital’s title is concerned with offering an experience for car lovers that goes far beyond simply driving





Forza Motorsport 7 is available for Xbox One and PC and was released in October 2017. Since then, the game has made available more than 700 cars – including extra content brought from Forza Horizon 3 – with more than 200 circuit configurations in around 30 locations. . Dynamic weather and customizable pilots were new features included in this version of the game. Since September 15, 2021, the game has gained “end of life” status by Microsoft.

Adrenaline gameplay with Forza Motorsport 7





So, in your opinion, who came out better in this contest? The most current work of Gran Turismo 7 running on PS5 or Forza Motorsport 7, released nearly five years ago, running on PC?

Source: YouTube | ElAnalistaDeBits