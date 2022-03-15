Why did NASA wait 50 years to open up this sample of the Moon?

A metal tube, containing samples of lunar soil, has been sealed since 1972, when it was collected by the Apollo 17 mission. But now, NASA is finally going to open it.

The 35cm long, 4cm diameter, vacuum-sealed container contains rocks and dust taken from a landslide deposit in the region of the Moon known as the Taurus-Littrow Valley. Scientists hope that lunar gases could also have been stored inside.

When the sample in question was taken by astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison “Jack” Schmitt in December 1972, there weren’t many resources for analysis.

But the team believed that in the future, science and technology would continue to advance even if there were no more manned missions to the Moon — Apollo 17 was the last time man set foot on Earth’s natural satellite. So, it kept untouched some of the 2,196 samples collected in the six trips of the program, between 1969 and 1972, to be studied in the following decades.

Now, with modern instruments, NASA has already started a long and careful process to open the tube, which should take several weeks, in partnership with ESA (European space agency). A manifold-type device, called “Apollo can opener”, was specially developed to pierce it, without letting gas escape or contaminating the material.

Special can opener will remove rocks, and possible gases, from the tube Image: ANGSA science team/ESA

Only two tubes from the Apollo program were vacuum-sealed by astronauts on the Moon itself, at the time of collection — the others were closed in the usual way, without complete sealing. This is the first of these two “specials” to be opened. In addition to it, only three other untouched samples remain (one that arrived sealed and two “normal”).

The gems are held in a reinforced structure, with a second layer of vacuum and controlled atmosphere, at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

valuable gases

To collect this sample, astronauts basically hammered the tube into the ground — and reported that it got very cold. For NASA, it is an indication that volatile substances have also been trapped, such as ice and carbon dioxide, which would evaporate at normal temperatures.

Apollo 17 astronaut Gene Cernan prepares to collect lunar samples Image: NASA

Extracting the gases is a challenge for scientists, as the amount must be minimal – so be careful when opening. If they succeed, they will have a unique chance to study them, with very sensitive spectrometers capable of measuring and analyzing individual molecules. This could help unravel the Moon’s geological history and the evolution of the Solar System.

In a few months, the rocks in the sample should be broken up, so that different teams can analyze them. An interesting question is where it was taken from: a landslide area. But if there is no rain on the Moon, how come there are landslides? One more answer the researchers hope to get.

This study should also help prepare astronauts for future Artemis missions, which will take the man (and the first woman) back to the Moon. They will collect new soil and gas samples, in large quantities, to compare them with the old ones and advance the understanding of lunar transformations.

After several delays, the first landing on our satellite is not expected until 2026, according to the space agency. In the long term, the plan is to establish a permanent moon base.