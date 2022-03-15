Xbox Game Pass: The next games of March 2022 revealed by a famous leaker

Through a leak by billbil-kun, a famous leaker, we have the opportunity to find out what are the free Xbox Game Pass games for the second half of March 2022. He has been a reliable source so it’s good to believe.

Here is the list and details. The free games shared by billbil-kun for the second half of March 2022 on Xbox Game Pass are:

F1 2021 – car-themed sports game

– car-themed sports game The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk – a strategic RPG

– a strategic RPG Tainted Grail: Conquest – a mix between an RPG and a rogue-lite deck building

– a mix between an RPG and a rogue-lite deck building Weird West – dark fantasy reinterpretation of the Wild West

dark fantasy reinterpretation of the Wild West shredders – snowboard-themed sports game

– snowboard-themed sports game Zero Escape The Nonary Games – the first two puzzle adventure games in the series

– the first two puzzle adventure games in the series norco – point and click adventure “Southern Gothic”

would therefore be seven games. Some of them, however, were already known, such as Shredders: the game was already announced as part of Xbox Game Pass for some time. For the moment, we remind you that what is reported is just a rumor, but billbil-kun is a known leaker who for months has always been sharing the list of Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold and more in the right way.

There is nothing else to do but wait for the official news from Microsoft, which will confirm or deny the Xbox Game Pass free games list for the second half of March 2022. Tell us, what do you think of these games?