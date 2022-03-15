Xiaomi 12, 12X and 12 Pro are launched in the global market; check the official prices

At an event held this Tuesday morning (15), Xiaomi finally presented its new smartphones from the Xiaomi 12 family to the world. The flagships have been sold in the Chinese market since December last year, but can only now be found in Europe , for example. According to the Chinese manufacturer, the new Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro bring the most advanced in the global smartphone market. That’s because there’s updated design, premium construction, and of course, Embedded Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. In addition, consumers will also be able to count on an AMOLED screen and improved cameras. So, without further ado, let’s get to know the new devices dedicated to the global audience.

















Xiaomi 12





Announced with a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen, the new Xiaomi 12 reaches the global audience with an attractive design, since the camera module in the upper left corner gives more prominence to the main sensor and brings a differentiated organization. The front panel has a small hole for the 32 MP camera, brings FHD+ resolution and supports content with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Its processor is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and it works in conjunction with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The camera set consists of a main sensor of 50 MP, ultrawide of 13 MP and telemacro with more 5 MP. To ensure good autonomy, the consumer can count on a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The operating system is Android 12 and it runs under MIUI 13. Some extras still include 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC for proximity payments, stereo sound and fingerprint reader.

Technical specifications

6.28-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor Telemacro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo sound and fingerprint reader

4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface

Xiaomi 12 Pro





On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is a more powerful bet by the Chinese brand. That’s because this smartphone is bigger and brings some differentials. Starting with the display, we have a 6.73-inch AMOLED with a resolution up to 2K, and there is also a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The chipset chosen by the brand is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it works together with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, in addition to 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. For those who enjoy good selfies, the front camera has 32 MP. The rear sensors are 50 MP for the main lens and 50 MP wide-angle. Finally, the telephoto option is also 50 MP and supports up to 2x optical zoom. The smartphone has a 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC for proximity payments, stereo sound and a fingerprint reader. It powers the entire set, the 4,600mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, while the operating system is Android 12 running under MIUI 13.

Technical specifications

6.73-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution

LTPO display with hole and refresh rate up to 120 Hz

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 50 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 50 MP sensor (2x zoom)

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo sound and fingerprint reader

4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface

Xiaomi 12X





Last but not least, Xiaomi has also announced the most affordable 12X phone. This model maintains the essence of the standard variant by sharing the same design and display size with 6.28 inches. In addition, we also have a 50 MP main sensor, a 32 MP front sensor and a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. However, the main change is in the chipset, as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 gives space to the Snapdragon 870.

Technical specifications

6.28-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 870 Platform

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor Telemacro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo sound and fingerprint reader

4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface

price and availability

Announced on the global market, the new Xiaomi 12, 12X and 12 Pro can now be ordered on the manufacturer’s official website and at other retailers. Check all official prices: Xiaomi 12 8GB + 128GB — $749 (~ BRL 3,815 )

Xiaomi 12 Pro – 8GB + 128GB — $999 (~ BRL 5,039 )

Xiaomi 12X 8GB + 128GB — $649 (~ BRL 3,273 )

For now, there is still no forecast of sales in the Brazilian market. What did you think of the new global Xiaomi 12? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.