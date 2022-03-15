You can now unlock iPhone with mask in iOS 15.4; see other news!

Attention iPhone and iPad users around the world: the wait is over! After five beta versions (and one Release Candidateof course), the iOS 15.4 it’s the iPadOS 15.4 are already among us. The final build of both systems is the 19E241 — the same as RC, by the way.

The good news is that, unlike other “.X” updates, the new systems released by Apple are full of news — so much so that, for some, the system is basically a prelude to “iOS 16” released a few months ago. of before.

Shall we therefore take a look at all the news that awaits you?

For most people, the most valuable novelty of the updates is the support of the Face ID with mask — something that users had been asking for since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple had even released a workaround, which allows you to unlock the iPhone with the Apple Watch, but it naturally required having a watch.

Unlocking Face ID with a mask, as we have already explained, only works on the iPhone 12 and 13 lines — this is because the latest devices have a more accurate facial scanner, with a projection of more points of light, which allows you to safely identify the user. even if part of your face is covered by the mask. Older smartphones won’t join the party, as will iPad Pros.

If you have one of the latest devices, however, you can update and run for the hug: the Face ID function with masks is used to unlock the device or perform other tasks, such as authorizing a purchase on Apple Pay and authenticating the entry in apps of third parties — something that didn’t work when unlocking with the Apple Watch.

Universal Control

If masked Face ID is the big news for recent iPhones, Universal Control (Universal Control) it’s the most awaited feature by iPad users — and Mac users, too. macOS Monterey 12.3, also released today, also supports the feature.

Announced along with iPadOS 15 and delayed again and again, Universal Control lets you connect additional devices — Macs or iPads — to a main Mac. With this, the keyboard and the trackpad/mouse of the computer become the control devices of all the connected devices: just drag the cursor between the screens and have a synergistic experience, with the possibility, even, of dragging elements (such as a document or an image) between devices.

We’ve talked more about Universal Control here, and in this post we’ve detailed which Macs and iPads will support the feature. You can connect up to four devices simultaneously, as long as they are all connected to the same Apple ID and physically close together.

new emojis

And here is the news most awaited by all (heh): the arrival of 37 new emojis and 75 new skin tone variations. Among the recent additions we have a melting face, watery eyes, heart sign with hands, handshakes with different skin tone variations, pregnant person, pregnant man, crutch, low battery and more.

Changes to iCloud Keychain

One of the faithful partners of users in the Apple ecosystem, the iCloud Keys (iCloud Keychain) gained some new features in iOS/iPadOS 15.4. The first one is the possibility to add notes to your logins — ideal for you to record some pertinent information, like a password hint or something like that.

Also, on new systems it is no longer possible to save a password without an associated login — a measure that came to avoid those cases in which Safari creates a strong password, but due to some conflict with the functioning of the website, it does not save the login together. The novelty also applies to macOS 12.3, it is worth noting.

web notifications

Still in the Safari universe, iOS/iPadOS 15.4 will gain a feature that has been present for many years on the Mac: the option to activate and receive notifications push of websites.

Whether you want to keep up with recent news from your favorite website or receive notifications from a cloud gaming platform, available only through your browser, the novelty is sure to come in handy for a number of scenarios.

other news

Below, we list some minor/more punctual, but still welcome news:

If you are an iCloud+ subscriber, you can set up a custom domain in Mail directly on your iPhone or iPad.

directly on your iPhone or iPad. The systems allow you to share content on SharePlay directly from the native share sheet.

directly from the native share sheet. In Control Center, you can add a slider to adjust the brightness of external keyboards connected to iPhone/iPad.

connected to iPhone/iPad. the app Search (Find My) gained new notification options, and the initial configuration of AirTag will display new security alerts.

gained new notification options, and the initial configuration of AirTag will display new security alerts. The application podcasts now has more filtering and navigation options — you can, for example, navigate between multiple seasons of a podcast more easily or filter episodes between played, unplayed, downloaded and saved.

now has more filtering and navigation options — you can, for example, navigate between multiple seasons of a podcast more easily or filter episodes between played, unplayed, downloaded and saved. The resource Live Text (live text) which “reads” texts from images and the camera, can now be used to directly add a note (Notes) or reminder (Reminders).

which “reads” texts from images and the camera, can now be used to directly add a note (Notes) or reminder (Reminders). In the Shortcuts app, actions can be performed silently in the background, without sending notifications; There’s also tag support in the Reminders app and new icons for all supported actions.

For Apple Card users, the Wallet app (Wallet) got a new widget with the summary of your spending in the last week.

In the European Union, users can now place their proof of vaccination in the Wallet app.

in the Wallet app. In the USA, the Crab gained a new voice, codenamed Quinn.

gained a new voice, codenamed Quinn. In the bowels of the systems, preparations are advancing for a series of features, such as Tap to Pay (to receive card payments on the iPhone itself) and support for augmented/virtual reality content on websites.

We also have, of course, many security fixes in the update.

release notes

Here are the release notes for both systems!

face ID Option to use Face ID with mask on iPhone 12 and newer

Ability to automatically fill in passwords and unlock Apple Pay in apps and Safari using masked Face ID emojis New emojis with faces, gestures and house objects now available in emoji keyboard

Handshake emoji lets you choose different skin tones for each hand facetime Possibility to start SharePlay sessions directly from compatible apps Crab Siri can show offline date and time on iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 or newer vaccine cards EU COVID Digital Certificate support in the Health app makes it possible to download and store verifiable versions of vaccination records, exam results and COVID-19 recovery

COVID-19 Vaccination Cards in the Apple Wallet app now support the EU COVID Digital Certificate format This release also includes the following iPhone improvements: Safari webpage translation now supports Italian and Chinese (Traditional)

The Podcasts app adds filters for episodes by season, played, unplayed, saved or downloaded

iCloud custom email domains can be managed in Settings

Camera on keyboard can be used to add text to Notes and Reminders apps

The Shortcuts app now allows you to add, remove or search for tags with Reminders

The Emergency SOS settings have been changed to include a Hold to Call function for all users. 5 Press to Call feature is still available as an option in the Emergency SOS settings

Magnifying Glass Closeup uses the ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to help you see small objects

Saved passwords can now include your notes in Settings This release also includes bug fixes for the iPhone: The keyboard could insert a period between the numbers entered

Photos and videos might not sync to iCloud Photo Library

Speak On-Screen Accessibility feature could quit unexpectedly in Books app

Live Listen feature might not be disabled when disabled in Control Center Universal Control Universal Control lets you use a single mouse and keyboard on iPad and Mac

You can type text on iPad or Mac and drag and drop files between them emojis New emojis with faces, gestures and house objects

Handshake emoji lets you choose different skin tones for each hand facetime Possibility to start SharePlay sessions directly from compatible apps Crab Siri can show offline date and time on iPad Pro with A12Z Bionic and newer This release also includes the following improvements for the iPad: You can set the volume controls to adjust as you rotate your iPad (5th generation and newer), iPad mini (4th and 5th generation), iPad Air 2, iPad Air (3rd and 4th generation) and iPad Pro

iCloud custom email domains can be managed in Settings

Safari webpage translation now supports Italian and Chinese (Traditional)

The Podcasts app adds filters for episodes by season, played, unplayed, saved or downloaded

You can use Camera on the keyboard to add text to Notes and Reminders

The Shortcuts app lets you add tags to Reminders and add, remove, or search for tags while creating and editing Shortcuts

Security recommendations can now be hidden

Saved passwords can now include your notes in Settings This release also includes bug fixes for the iPad: The keyboard could insert a period between the numbers entered

Photos and videos might not sync to iCloud Photo Library

Speak On-Screen Accessibility feature could quit unexpectedly in Books app

Live Listen feature might not be disabled when disabled in Control Center

Download now!

The systems are already available, so you can run into your iPhone or iPad settings right now, and in the Software Update area, download and install the updates.

For those who prefer, below are the direct links for manual download of iOS/iPadOS 15.4:

Good fun! 😀