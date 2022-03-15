You happier! 5 foods rich in tryptophan to include in your diet

The human body cannot produce some substances that are important for its functioning. A good example of this is tryptophan, an essential amino acid that helps in the production of well-being through hormones. To meet the need for this substance, it is necessary to invest in foods rich in tryptophan.

It is worth noting that low levels of this amino acid can cause mental disorders such as sadness, anxiety and depression. Tryptophan is directly related to the production of serotonin, for example.

5 foods rich in tryptophan to make you feel good:

1 – Fish meat

According to nutrition experts, fish meat is one of the most tryptophan-rich foods available. In particular, the nutrient can be obtained through salmon, trout, sardines, tuna and herring. In addition, these animal inputs are rich in omega-3, a fatty acid that the human body cannot create on its own.

2 – Banana

Bananas are rich in vitamins, dietary fiber and potassium, for example. Among the fruits, it is one of those that stand out for its high value in tryptophan.

3 – Chickpeas

Chickpeas are one of the foods rich in tryptophan. However, it also has a high content of B vitamins, such as B6 and B9. These nutrients act directly on the production of neurotransmitters linked to happiness and well-being.

4 – Dairy

The gut is responsible for up to 95% of the production of serotonin by the human body. That’s why some dairy products, such as full-fat yogurt, are so important, as they help regulate intestinal flora and improve digestion. In addition, dairy products are foods rich in tryptophan.

5 – Dark chocolate

You need to consume dark chocolate to get the benefit of tryptophan. Therefore, no appeal to sweets in bed. Look for chocolate bars with at least 70% cocoa. The more cocoa in your composition, the better.

Even in the face of these dietary tips, always seek the advice and diagnosis of professionals specializing in nutrition and medicine.