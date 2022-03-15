YouTube Vanced is discontinued after Google action

1 day ago

The application YouTube Vancedwhich is quite popular on Android for bypassing the video platform ads, will be discontinued. The news was given this weekend in a post on the project’s social networks.

According to the developers of YouTube Vanced, the demise of the app was due to “legal issues”. As explained by the The VergeGoogle has launched an action to cease activities for the company, which will have to close the app to avoid a lawsuit.

In their statement, the creators of YouTube Vanced explained that all download links for the show will be taken down soon. However, those who already have the application installed on their cell phone will still be able to enjoy the services of the platform.

The developers point out, however, that the application should stop working in the future, as it will no longer receive updates. According to the team, YouTube Vanced is expected to become obsolete within two years.

Google’s crusade against Vanced has a clear reason: By allowing users to circumvent the display of ads, the service makes the subscription less attractive. YouTube Premium. In addition to removing ads from videos, the paid version of YouTube also includes extra functionality for the streaming platform YT Music, including offline downloading.

It is worth remembering that YouTube Vanced is not the first victim of Google. The company has also taken down several Discord bots in the past year. After the action that killed solutions like Groovy, the company started working on an official integration between the chat platform and YouTube.

