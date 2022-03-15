Zelensky admits Ukraine cannot join NATO

(ANSA) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted this Tuesday (15) that the country cannot join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a military alliance whose eastward expansion has been criticized by Russia for years. .

“Ukraine is not a member of NATO, we understand that. We heard for years that the doors were open, but we also heard that we couldn’t get in. It’s the truth and that needs to be recognized,” Zelensky said in a videoconference with leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force, a group of northern European countries led by the United Kingdom.

Elected in 2019, the president has always defended Ukraine’s accession to NATO and the European Union, but he has seen his main request since the beginning of the war rejected by the Atlantic alliance: the creation of a no-fly zone in Ukrainian skies.

According to NATO leaders, this measure could put it in direct confrontation with Russia and even trigger a third world war.

Now Zelensky is pressing the West to at least guarantee the donation of fighter jets to protect the country against Russian bombing. “The Russian military machine can still be contained,” the president stressed, adding that Vladimir Putin will not stop in Ukraine.

“We can make Russia stop killing people. It will be easier if we do it together, because we will stop the destruction of democracy in our land. Otherwise, you will be next,” she stated.

The Joint Expeditionary Force comprises Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Sweden. With the exception of Finland and Sweden, all are part of NATO. (ANSA)

