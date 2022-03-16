97 children died in Ukraine war, Zelensky tells Canadian Parliament – News

Ninety-seven Ukrainian children have died since the invasion of Russia began as fighting continues, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday in a speech to the Canadian Parliament.

“They have already killed 97 Ukrainian children,” Zelensky said in the video, adding that the Russian military was “destroying everything: memorial complexes, schools, hospitals, housing projects.”

“We’re not asking for much. We’re asking for justice, real support, to help us win, to defend ourselves, to save lives,” he said, to a standing ovation by lawmakers.





“They are giving us military and humanitarian aid, they have implemented severe sanctions, but unfortunately we are seeing how this does not end the war,” he said, indicating that Russia intends to “annihilate Ukraine”.

“We want to live, we want peace,” Zelensky said, urging Canadian lawmakers to imagine their cities being bombed and besieged.





“Democracy in the world is lucky to have you as its champion,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared of Zelensky shortly before. The Ukrainian president is “an inspiration to everyone,” he said.



