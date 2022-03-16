A lead sarcophagus is found in the bowels of Notre-Dame

Several tombs and a lead sarcophagus: the bowels of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, in full reconstruction, have revealed important archaeological remains that may date back to the 14th century.

The traces were found where the transept crosses the imposing nave of the Gothic temple.

Notre-Dame suffered a fire that brought down the entire roof structure on April 15, 2019. As part of the reconstruction works, a huge scaffolding about 100 meters high is to be installed at this intersection to rebuild the temple tower.

It was to ensure the solidity of the soil, of about 100 m2, that the excavations began.

This work revealed an entire underground heating system, dating back to the 19th century. Among the structures, made of bricks, the anthropomorphic sarcophagus was found, whose lead appears deformed by the weight of the earth and stones, confirmed the journalists.

A few meters away, archaeologists are hard at work unearthing another valuable find: the remains of an ancient jubé, or alto choir.

The jubé was a stone choir, adorned with carved figures, which for centuries separated the choir from the rest of the church. Notre-Dame was built around 1230 and destroyed in the early 18th century.

The Catholic Church has changed its liturgy over the centuries, and this altar, which separated the faithful from the office, has lost its meaning, experts explained.

As was common at the time, the stones were reused in the same work.

This Tuesday (15), a few centimeters from the surface, an archeologist was gently cleaning his carved and outstretched hands, as if begging.

In plastic baskets, already removed from the ground, were the bust of a bearded man and carved vegetables, with traces of the paint with which they were created.

– Fabrics and hair –

“The discovery of this sarcophagus will allow us to better understand the funerary practices and rites” of the Middle Ages, explained Dominique García, president of the National Institute of Archaeological Research.

These are not the first human remains found in Notre-Dame, which since its construction has served as a cemetery, especially for those responsible for the temple, or religious personalities.

But never before had such a well-preserved sarcophagus been found, these experts agree.

So far, archaeologists have managed to introduce a mini endoscopic camera inside the sarcophagus. “You can see bits of fabric, hair and above all a pillow of leaves on top of the head, a well-known phenomenon” when religious hierarchs were buried, explained Christophe Besnier, the archaeologist responsible for the excavation.

“The fact that these plant elements are still found inside shows a priori a very good state of conservation” of the body, added this specialist.

It is currently unknown who the body might have been, although the location suggests it was an important character, early in the life of a legendary temple.

“It is a great emotion, this cathedral represents the entire history of Paris, and to find yourself in front of these remains is extremely impressive”, declared the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, at the foot of the sarcophagus.







