Abramovich flies to Moscow, and Spanish government confiscates more of the oligarch’s assets

John Sibley/Reuters

the russian billionaire Roman Abramovich flew to Moscow today (15), and the Spanish government confiscated more Russian assetswhile the European Union prepares an export ban on luxury goods.

Abramovich landed in Moscow earlier today (15) after taking off from Istanbul in his private jet, according to FLIGHTRADAR24 data. A source with knowledge of the matter said he was not in Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

ALSO READ: What is an oligarch? Everything you need to know about Russia’s billionaires

It was the second trip by a jet associated with the oligarch between Istanbul, Turkey, and the Russian capital in the past three days, according to data from FLIGHTRADAR24. Yesterday (14), he was seen in the VIP lounge at Tel Aviv airport, before flying to Istanbul.

German newspaper Bild reported that Abramovich, who owns English club Chelsea, had met with former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder in Moscow on Thursday night before Schröder met with Putin.

A source with knowledge of the matter confirmed the meeting with Schröder to Reuters and said the oligarch wanted to find a way to stop the war.

A spokesperson for Abramovich declined to comment.

The Russian billionaire, who also has Israeli and Portuguese citizenship, said he has no close ties to Putin. Portugal has opened an investigation into how Abramovich received citizenship.