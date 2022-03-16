Asteroid Discovered Two Hours Before Crossing Earth’s Atmosphere

A small asteroid was discovered by astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky last Friday (11) and, just two hours after its identification, the object crossed the Earth’s atmosphere towards the north of Iceland.

Now cataloged as “2022 EB5”, the asteroid appears to be approximately 3 meters in diameter and was traveling at an approximate speed of 18.5 km/s. The rock likely disintegrated as it passed through the atmosphere.

That day, Sárneczky discovered the rock with the Schmidt telescope at the Piszkéstető Observatory. After conducting four sequential observations, he reported the discovery of the object “Sar2593” to the Minor Planet Center, an organization that collects data from observations of asteroids and comets. The institution’s members estimated that there was less than a 1% chance of impact, and in the meantime, Sárneczky worked on more observations.

Asteroid 2022 EB5, identified by the Klet Observatory less than 13 minutes before impact (Image: Reproduction/Kleť Observatory)

A few minutes after he collected new measurements, the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Meerket monitoring system sounded an alarm with a 100% chance of an impact happening. According to the data, the collision of the object would happen between 18:21 (Brasilia time) and 21:25, less than an hour after the discovery. In response to notification from this and other systems, astronomers across Europe and Asia began tracking the object.

As it was less than 50,000 km from Earth, a distance considered quite close, and traveling at high speed, it was not easy to detect. A few minutes after the expected moment of impact, the Minor Planet Center gave the designation “2022 EB5” to the object, which became the fifth ever observed in space before hitting Earth and the first discovered from Europa.

What is known about the asteroid strike

Estimates suggest that the asteroid was traveling at approximately 18.5 km/s, and must have been vaporized by friction with the air as it traversed the atmosphere. Thus, it is possible that the rock’s flight through the Earth’s atmosphere turned it into a very bright meteor, also called a “fireball”. So far, few Icelanders have reported seeing a bright emission in the sky.

5th Earth Impactor from Piszkéstető Note: 2022 EB5

Yesterday at 19:24 UT an unknown moving objects of 17 mag was found by K. Sárneczky on images from 0.6-m Schmidt telescope. Acquired data 30 min later showed that it was going to collide with Earth in 2 hours time. pic.twitter.com/NdLUcF1MnM — Stefan Kurti (@KurtiStefan) March 12, 2022

Part of this may be due to the very remote location of the impact. There have been several attempts to observe the entrance of the rock in Iceland, about 700 km away; however, low-altitude clouds hampered the observations. Still, detectors identified signs of the impact in Iceland and Greenland, suggesting the release of energy equivalent to up to 3 kilotons of TNT.

If this is the case, it is possible that the asteroid is not just 1 m as initially thought, but between 3 and 4 m in diameter. For now, it is not known whether parts of the asteroid resisted passing through the atmosphere and fell to the ground as meteorites, as there have been no reports of fragments found.

Source: ESA; Via: EarthSky