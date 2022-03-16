Billionaire’s son dies after trying to save bride by boat propeller

posted on 03/15/2022 15:20



A fishing competition in Key Largo, Florida (USA) ended in tragedy on Saturday (12/3). Andrea Montero, 30, fell from the sailboat on which he was racing, and then her fiancé Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez — the 31-year-old son of the president of Venezuela’s Banesco bank — jumped overboard to try to save her but was hit. by the vessel’s propellers and did not survive his injuries.

According to a report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, obtained by the New York Post, Juan Carlos hit the propellers immediately after jumping into the water and died from his injuries. Andrea had minor injuries and suffered a light blow to the head, but survived.

According to Venezuelan media, the wedding of Juan Carlos and Andrea was scheduled for November 2022.

Juan Carlos was the youngest son of Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez, a Venezuelan billionaire, and had previously worked at his father’s company as director of the North American division of the banking group Banesco.

According to the magazine “Forbes“, the equity of Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez, 62, is approximately US$ 3.5 billion and although Banesco is headquartered in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, it also operates in Panama, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia and the United States. .