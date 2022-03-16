Brasilia Agency

There’s news coming to GDF Health! The public service health plan of the Federal District will have, from June, nationwide coverage. Servers with remuneration of up to five minimum wages will have at their disposal a district plan, with local service, as early as April. In addition, members of the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) careers will become part of the health plan of GDF servers.

The national scope of the GDF Saúde meets the claim of the plan’s beneficiaries and will not imply an increase in monthly fees paid. The amounts remain the same: BRL 400.00 for the holder and BRL 200.00 for dependents. These prices are fixed for civil servants who receive up to R$ 10,000.00 gross remuneration. Above this amount, 4% is calculated on the holder’s remuneration and 1% for each dependent.



The district plan, on the other hand, will give the right to service in a local network of hospitals, clinics and laboratories. Currently, GDF Saúde has 37 hospitals and more than 2,300 accredited service providers. For active civil servants, the monthly fees for the district plan will be BRL 200.00 for the holder and BRL 100.00 per dependent. Inactive servants or pensioners, both holders and dependents, pay R$ 200.00.

“We have made an appreciation of the public service to give the best we have. We created the public servants’ health plan, paid liabilities that had been idle for a long time and announced the third installment of the adjustment, which will be implemented in the April payroll. We are working with great affection for all categories and to improve the lives of DF servers “, highlights Governor Ibaneis.

“We have almost 48 thousand servers that earn up to five minimum wages. These servers cannot adhere to the health plan because the current cost of living does not allow it. With the creation of the district modality, these servers will be able to join the GDF Health together with their families”, explains Ney Ferraz Júnior, president of the Institute of Health Assistance for Servers of the Federal District (Inas-DF).

Also in April, members of the Civil Police careers of the Federal District and their dependents will also have comprehensive health care, through the Supplementary Health Assistance Plan. Active, inactive and pensioners of the Civil Police careers of the Federal District are now affiliated as holders. Adherence to the benefit is subject to the grace period and the payment of co-participation provided for in the GDF Health Regulation.

Launched on October 28, 2020, GDF Saúde serves almost 60,000 lives. During this period, approximately 200,000 consultations, 3,000 surgeries, 5,000 hospital admissions and 1 million laboratory tests and procedures were performed. Only for the treatment of covid-19 there were 393 hospitalizations, of which 80 resulted in ICU admissions. In the last year, the beneficiaries have performed more than 15,000 RT-PCR exams through the health plan.

New services make it easier

GDF Saúde is also making two new services available to its beneficiaries: an application designed to improve access to information about the health plan and a chatbot for virtual assistance to beneficiaries. The app will be available soon on the App Store and Google Play stores.

“The information will be in the palm of the server’s hand”, reinforces Ney Ferraz. already the chatbot is a program that works and manages message exchanges simulating a human conversation. This type of assistance will provide 24-hour service, every day of the week, including holidays.

* With information from Inas

Flávio Botelho, from Agência Brasília* | Editing: Renata Lu