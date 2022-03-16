Check out some nutrition tips that help beat fatigue

A diet rich in vitamins and nutrients is essential not only for aesthetics but also for health maintenance. In this sense, it is important to understand that in addition to what you choose to eat, the amount can also interfere with your well-being. So here are some tips and foods against fatigue!

1. Choose fresh and seasonal fruits

The fresher the fruit is, the more it means that it is reserving 100% of its nutrients. In this sense, contrary to what is observed in preserved and processed foods, which usually have less nutritional value in order to increase their durability, organic foods are better for digestion.

In addition, choosing seasonal fruits, in season, increases the possibility that she has not had contact, or at least as much, of pesticides.

2. Give preference to non-caffeinated drinks

Even though caffeine intake can be good for our health, as long as its consumption is controlled, it does not provide the adequate energy for our body to carry out daily activities. In this sense, some may even think that coffee gives energy, however, it is only in the first sips of the drink that the body feels a shock due to caffeine, but then it is absorbed and its result stops working.

In addition, it is natural to use sugars and sweeteners to accompany this drink, harming the body. If possible, opt for unsweetened teas such as black tea for energy.

3. Whole foods

White carbohydrates, such as flours and sugars, can help give you energy for a while. However, in addition to being consumed by the body quickly, increasing the body’s need to eat again, these foods also have low nutritional value.

Therefore, choosing whole foods and complex carbohydrates are ideal to incorporate in the diet and avoid fatigue, giving you more energy.