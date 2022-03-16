Check out tips for getting a good night’s sleep on hot days.

Sleep well on very hot days it is a real challenge, especially for those who do not have air conditioning at home. High temperatures prevent us from resting properly and, in addition, interfere with the quality of sleep.

To help you survive the hottest nights, we’ve separated some valuable tips for you to sleep well:

Eat lighter meals

During the warmer months, it is essential to invest in light foods and leave that feijoada for later. The reason for this lies in the fact that some foods are thermogenic and increase your body temperature, which is not pleasant on hot days.

Prefer, especially at dinner, options such as salads, lean meats and fruits. The ideal is to have your last meal of the day two hours before going to sleep.

drink plenty of water

Hot days dehydrate the body very easily, so it is essential to drink plenty of water throughout the day. To sleep well, avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages and coffee, which have stimulant substances and interfere with your rest.

Take care of your room temperature

If you don’t have air conditioning at home, invest in a fan and, to maximize the effect, put a bowl with ice cubes under the device.

This will help keep the environment cooler and with good humidity — dry days impair sleep and your respiratory health. If you have an air humidifier, even better.

Take a shower before bed

Another nice tip is to take a cool shower just before bed, as this will help reduce your body temperature and, of course, relax you after a long day at work.

Ideally, the water temperature should be slightly warm on these hottest days.

wear fresh pajamas

Opt for short, cotton pajamas, which are great if you sweat during the night. The same goes for bedding: always prefer light fabrics and give thicker blankets and blankets a break on hot days — sometimes just a sheet is enough.

We hope your nights sleep will be more peaceful with these tips. Don’t forget to put them into practice, huh?