Chico Pinheiro opens Bom Dia Brasil lamenting tragedy: “Explosions”

Chico Pinheiro announced highlights of Bom Dia Brasil with desperate news about the war

the journalist Chico Pinheirostarted editing the Good morning Brazil in the morning of this Tuesday (16), next to Ana Paula Araújowith desperate news.

On the occasion, he updated the information regarding the war in Ukraine, provoked by Russia. “Russia has again bombed residential areas of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. There were several explosions during the night,” said the journalist.

Amid the bombings, the rulers of both countries are trying to calm tempers. “Amidst the bombings, Russians and Ukrainians must resume diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire today. Meeting that started yesterday, but after a few hours a technical break was agreed”, he continued, giving viewers more relieving news after reporting a night of terror.

see in #Good morning Brazil: On the 20th day of the war, Russia again bombed residential areas of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. Russians and Ukrainians are expected to resume negotiations for a ceasefire today. And more: understand the changes in Enem. pic.twitter.com/46j6dEitbg — Good Morning Brazil (@BomDiaBrasil) March 15, 2022 Carla Vilhena, ex-Globo, resigns from CNN Brasil in a fight and despises going to RedeTV: “Now, not ever” Monica Iozzi discusses politics in a new program on Canal Brasil TV network! runs after $ 10 million to steal Globo’s phenomenon star

ASSUMED RELATIONSHIP

And speaking of Chico Pinheiro, the journalist is very discreet when it comes to his personal life, he who is active on social networks, hardly shows his intimacy.

However, every now and then he opens up more with his followers, like the time he took over who he was married to and shared a photo of his wife, journalist Leda Rielli, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2010. Previously, it is worth saying, he was also married to another journalist, Carla Vilhena.

When sharing the photo of his wife, the journalist melted all over: “My muse”, he wrote. She, for those who don’t know, is deputy head of reporting at Globo. By sharing the photo of his wife, Chico Pinheiro took his followers by surprise, who interacted with the journalist through comments on social networks, leaving the most varied praise for Leda.