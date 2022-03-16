Child has arm amputated after Russian attack in Kiev region | Ukraine and Russia

A 9-year-old child has had his arm amputated after a Russian attack in Hostomel, a city in the Kiev region, Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska said on Monday.

Sasha was fleeing the city with her parents and sister when they would have been shot at by Russian soldiers. The girl’s father died and she was shot on her way to a bunker.

Sasha’s mother and sister were not injured.

Zelenska narrated, on a social network, that Sasha was for days with an injured arm and without access to help, and when she managed to reach the hospital, she needed to have her arm amputated.

“It took a lot of unbelievable efforts by volunteers to get Sasha and her family out,” the first lady said. “She will continue her treatment abroad.”

“However, healing the wounds in the heart will be much more difficult,” Zelenska said.

The Hostomel region, about 30km from Kiev, has daily clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces. The area is strategic and is home to a large airport – controlled by the Russians.

Nearly 100 children died in the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that nearly 100 children had died after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a virtual speech to Canadian lawmakers, he said Russian soldiers took the lives of 97 Ukrainian children.

“They are destroying everything: memorials, schools, hospitals, housing projects. They have already killed 97 Ukrainian children,” said the Ukrainian leader.

Zelensky is due to speak this Wednesday (16) to the US Congress.

