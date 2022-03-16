Consumer Day: health plans and the role of ANS

March 15th was celebrated as “International Consumer Day” by the organized global movement of consumer associations, referring to the same day on which, in 1962, President John Kennedy sent a message to the United States Congress promoting of consumers.

As I pointed out earlier[2], the existence of an “international day” is activist and militant: it aims to draw attention to a situation in fact or in law that deserves a protective effort on the part of the Public Power and the whole of society. As it is an international date, it also serves to highlight the plurality of legal orders[3] that affects our daily life, in which international normativity is a vector of conformation and helps in the interpretation of national norms.

It also seeks to show the way towards the effective realization of the ideal linked to the “international day” and, at certain moments, to warn about the possibility of retrogression in the protection already achieved.

Along these lines, the United Nations, through its General Assembly, adopted the United Nations Consumer Protection Guidelines in 1985 (resolution 39/248), later expanded by the Economic and Social Council (in 1999), and revised by the General Assembly in resolution 70/186 of 2015, as a way of creating an international framework to guide States[4]. Among the legitimate needs of consumers discussed at the international level in the review of the UN Guidelines carried out in 2015, I highlight, due to the impact it has on the unequal Brazilian reality, the protection of consumers’ health[5].

Taking advantage of this “international” date, the main objective of this article is to generate reflection on the prohibition of consumerist regression, in an indispensable field for life, which is that of consumerist relationships involving health plans.

The question that is currently posed is the possibility of the 2nd Section of the Superior Court of Justice to decide in favor of the so-called “exhaustive role thesis” of a contractualist nature, by which the private health care plans will only respond, as a rule, for the phealth procedures and events established as mandatory care coverage by resolution of the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency), in light of Law no. 9,656/98 combined with Law n. 14,307/2022. The relaxation of this thesis is accepted in exceptional cases (mitigated tax role thesis”)such as therapies with proven efficiency for specific treatments and which are recommended by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM).

On the other hand, the “example role thesis” maintains that the ANS, by regulating the minimum requirements to be observed by private operators, cannot further restrict the coverage determined by law, to the detriment of the adhering consumer. Thus, the list serves to guide the consumer, able to demand such minimum coverage, but not to harm him, excluding therapies and procedures adopted by his doctor. The “exhaustive role thesis” has a negative impact on consumers’ rights in an essential aspect of existence, which is the right to health and life.

In previous years, there were several precedents of the Superior Court of Justice and state courts recognizing the determination, based on medical indication, of coverage by private health operators of treatments and procedures even if not expressly provided for in the list of the National Supplementary Health Agency. , whenever there was a medical indication[6]. From the new position of the 4th Panel of the STJ, the dispute is now open in judgment before the 2nd Section of the STJ (3rd and 4th Panels), in the examination of two embargoes of divergence (EREsp 1,886,929 and EREsp 1,889,704, trial in progress on 03.15.2022).

At the international level, there is a characteristic of human rights (which includes consumer rights, as well as the rights to life and health) that must be taken into account: the prohibition of retrogression, also called the “click effect”, principle of non-return of concretization or principle of prohibition of reactionary evolution, which consists of prohibiting the elimination of the concretization already achieved in the protection of some right, admitting only improvements and additions[7].

In relation to social rights, the prohibition of regression is the result of conventional provisions that preach the progressive development of such rights (Article 2 of the International Covenant on Social, Economic and Cultural Rights and Article 26 of the American Convention on Human Rights), which implies the prohibition of erosion of the protection already achieved. In case Acevedo Buendíathe Inter-American Court of Human Rights highlighted the existence of a “duty of non-regression” of social rights[8]. In turn, the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, in its General Comment No. 3, understood that “all measures deliberately retroactive in this regard will require more careful consideration and should be fully justified by reference to all rights set out in the Covenant and in the context of making full use of the maximum available resources” (paragraph 9[9]).

In the case of consumer protection of health plans, there is a ban on consumerist retrogression, which, in the case of the “ANS list” is represented by the risk of a jurisprudential shift in view of the modification of previous precedents (in favor of the “exemplary role” ).

The prohibition of consumerist retrogression does not represent, as seen in the aforementioned international precedents, an absolute prohibition to any measure to alter the protection of a specific consumer right. As I have already defended in a previous work, there are three conditions for a possible decrease in the normative or factual protection of a consumer right to be allowed: 1) that there is also justification of fundamental stature; 2) that such reduction exceeds the sieve of proportionality and 3) that the essential core of the law involved is preserved[10].

Based on this parameterization, the adoption of the “absolute taxing role” completely erodes the autonomy of the consumer’s right to health and makes it depend on the performance of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). The discussion between the “mitigated role of mitigated” and the “exemplary role” is more nuanced, but the first thesis generates the insecurity of subjecting the consumer to a case-by-case assessment of what would be an “exceptional situation”. As for the negative effect on the financial health of health plan operators (who must pay for new procedures and therapies), it should be borne in mind that it is possible to discuss costs and readjustments, which, by the way, is already being done.

Thus, such facets of the promotion of consumer rights internationally recognized and supported by the transnational movement of consumer associations are also essential topics of national defense of the matter, proving the existence of multilevel protection and a dialogue between sources, as well as forging a “global consumerism”. With the Covid-19 pandemic, the importance of ensuring the right to life became evident, which, in the consumerist field, involves recognizing the vulnerability of consumers and the need not to exclude procedures and events determined by medical science to better safeguard the health of consumers.