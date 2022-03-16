Coronavirus and varicose veins: what we know about the effects of covid on circulation

Almost 40% of Brazilians have varicose veins, a condition marked by swelling and deformation of superficial veins that usually appear in the legs.

Gone are the days when covid-19 was seen only as a respiratory disease. Nowadays, there is a consensus among experts that the repercussions of the coronavirus infection are not limited to the lungs and can affect many other parts of the body, especially the blood vessels.

The risk of developing a thrombosis — the formation of clots in veins and arteries that can block blood flow and interrupt the supply of oxygen and nutrients to organs — is much higher in infected patients, especially those with more serious conditions, who need treatment. admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

And, according to experts heard by BBC News Brasil, the probability of having this vascular complication during or after covid grows a little more in those people who have varicose veins, a condition marked by the dilation and deformation of the most superficial veins of the legs.

