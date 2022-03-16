Coup in the sale of health plans is investigated in Juiz de Fora; estimated loss reaches R$ 600 thousand | Wood zone

THE Civil Police investigate a possible scam in the sale of Unimed company health plans in Juiz de Fora. According to the company, so far, 52 victims were identified in the city and others in municipalities in the region and in Rio de Janeiro . The information was shared during a press conference on Wednesday (16). (See below for details).

According to the Civil Police, a 44-year-old woman confessed to the crime and health care company employees are also suspected of participating in the crimes.

In a statement, the company reported that “Unimed Juiz de Fora continues to collaborate with the police authorities and requests that all victims of the coup directly seek the operator for the analysis and the best reception of each case”.

Research shows that, so far, the criminal practice caused a loss of approximately R$ 600 thousand to the victims.

The suspect of committing the crime of embezzlement, in the form of continued crime, is a 44-year-old woman. She was already heard by the police on Tuesday (15) and confessed to the criminal practices. She also claimed that she has a psychiatric problem and filed a court injunction.

According to information from the head of the 3rd Civil Police Precinct, delegate Rodolfo Rolli, the woman made disclosures that she sold health plans and, after looking for interested parties, signed contracts with the victims. However, she did not pay the bills for the plans.

In addition, investigative work indicates that alleged employees of the cooperative were involved in the scheme. If proven, the case will also be configured as a criminal association.

“The suspects will be summoned to appear at the police station and a representative will be requested from the cooperative to appear at the police unit. The name of the company was used, so we understand that she is also a victim”, informed the delegate.

According to the police official, investigations are ongoing. After surveys and hearings, a request will be made, with the Justice, for precautionary arrest of all those investigated involved in the criminal practice.

“This first framework made by the Civil Police was in article 171 of the Penal Code, which would be embezzlement, in the form of continued crime. Now, PCMG is also investigating the alleged participation of possible employees of the cooperative, constituting a criminal association”, concluded.

In addition to the suspect, 10 victims have been heard so far. The total reaches 52 in Juiz de Fora and there are also in neighboring cities such as Ubá and Guarani and also in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

According to delegate Rodolfo, among the injured there is the company: “It came to offer the business health plan and the loss reaches approximately R$ 90 thousand”, he said.

As shown in MG2 Last week, users turned to authorities after trying to get medical attention and finding that the plan was canceled for nonpayment.

According to the victims, all payments were made, however, the money was not passed on to the plan operators.

Deputy Rodolfo Rolli pointed out that in these cases it is necessary to represent the victim in order to investigate the facts. He also advised them to look for the police station, located in the Santa Terezinha neighborhood, in Juiz de Fora.