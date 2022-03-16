Depression is universal and should be treated as a public health problem

Depression is a universal, growing and neglected problem that urgently needs to be addressed as a public health issue, especially by the poorest countries. This is one of the conclusions of a broad international survey released at the end of February by the scientific journal The Lancet.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression affects 1 billion people worldwide, of which 81% live in low-income countries such as Brazil. The body points out that 5% of adults in the world suffer from the disease and that health ministries spend less than 2% of their budgets on treatment and prevention of mental illness.

+ Ketamine becomes commonplace against depression in the US

+ Depression affects 5% of the world population, says study; see the symptoms

According to the Time for United Action on Depression study, conducted by 25 researchers from 11 countries in different fields, up to 80% of people affected by depression are not even aware of their diagnosis. Early detection and treatment are essential in combating depression.

“The Commission emphasizes the importance of early detection and diagnosis of depression, which depends on access to health care, support and non-stigmatization in the social and work environment. There is reason for hope: the vast majority of individuals with depression recover when they get adequate support and treatment.

Although it is universal and affects all individuals equally, depression is more prevalent in socially vulnerable people: LGBTQIAP+ and black populations, refugees and economically disadvantaged.

“The Commission calls for a public health perspective on depression that points to social structure as a determinant of the severity, depth and duration of its consequences. Part of this perspective should include helping populations that are already stigmatized or criminalized, such as the LGBTQIAP+ population, people with a history of racial persecution, indigenous and other ethnic groups.

There are still economic arguments for treating depression: treatment can give millions of people a chance to become healthier and, consequently, more productive.

“There is no other health condition that is as common, as costly, as universal or as treatable as depression, but which receives little political attention and resources,” argues, in a note, Brazilian psychiatrist Christian Kieling, a professor at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS).

The study advocates training a variety of professionals, not just doctors and psychologists, to help cope with depression.

The pandemic caused by Covid-19 has accentuated the problem of the disease in the world. There are studies that indicate that the longer a person is away from their routine and social activities, the more likely they are to have an impact on their mental health.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat