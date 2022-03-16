Different letters for Instagram: how to customize bio font | Social networks

Using different letters on Instagram is a recurring action among users of the social network. To find new options for typographic styles, you can use EliteFont, a website that allows you to write texts with personalized letters. At the end of the edits, the content can be easily copied and shared on social networks such as Twitter and WhatsApp. Check out, in the following tutorial, how to use custom letters for Instagram and stylize photo captions published in the app.
Tutorial teaches how to change the Instagram font using the EliteFont website through the mobile browser — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo
Different letters for Instagram: how to customize bio font
Step 1. To find custom fonts for Instagram, go to the EliteFont website (elitefont.com) through your mobile browser and tap “Write here”. Then write the desired text;
Alphabet: custom letters for Instagram highlights can be copied from the EliteFont website — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. Scroll down and view your text written with different letters. Tap the “Copy” button to copy the text with the desired font;
Different letters on Instagram: EliteFont website allows you to copy letter fonts to the social network — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. Open Instagram and access your profile. Then, tap the “Edit Profile” button and go to “Bio” to edit your bio;
Different fonts: Instagram makes it possible to use special characters in different sections of the app, such as captions and bio — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 4. Paste the text in the bio description and click on the “Finish” button. See your profile with texts composed of different letters.
Procedure to paste different letters in the Instagram bio — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Ready. Now that you know how to use custom letters for Instagram, take advantage of the tip to style captions and bio.
