Discover 10 Countries That Don’t Have McDonald’s

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in the early hours of February 24, more than 300 companies have suspended their operations in the country, according to information from Yale University (USA). The departure of McDonald’s last Tuesday (8) was one of the most felt by residents, generating queues in stores and stocks of products in homes.

The first fast-food restaurant was built on Russian soil in 1990 and represented an important milestone in the arrival of capitalism in the then communist Soviet Union. Almost two years after the store opened on Pushkin Square, the regime fell.

In more than 30 years of the brand’s presence in Russia, another 847 points of sale of the North American company were created.

Despite being extremely popular in several regions of the world, such as Brazil, there are countries where McDonald’s has never opened a headquarters and there are countries where fast-food simply went bankrupt.

Countries where McDonald’s went bankrupt

Of the territories where the brand has already been present, there are some countries where not even the Mc fame was enough to keep their units in operation.

McDonald’s existed in the country until the Islamic Republic arrived in 1979. Since then, the multinational has still not managed to return. Despite the departure, the brand did not cease to exist entirely: the Iranians created a fast-food clone called “Mash Donald’s”; Jamaica: after ten years, the network closed its doors in Jamaica. The most famous theory about bankruptcy is that the size of Mc’s snacks was too small for the population. By producing bigger food, Burger King was able to maintain its strong and steady presence in Bob Marley’s land.