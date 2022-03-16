Does Losartan Cause Cancer? Cardiologist explains Medley’s decision
Jenni Smith
The decision by pharmaceutical Sanofi Medley to withdraw from the market three drugs for high blood pressure that have losartan as an active ingredient raised a series of questions about the safety of the drug, including the possibility of causing cancer in patients.
According to the laboratory itself, the drug was withdrawn from the market as a precautionary measure because mutagenic impurities were found in the drugs. These impurities are called nitrosamines, but they appeared at very low levels in the formulations.
Cardiologist Celso Amodeo, a member of the Administrative Council of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), clarifies that the presence of nitrosamines, however, is not enough for the drugs to be classified as carcinogenic. Furthermore, according to him, the amount of nitrosamines found in Sanofi Medley formulations was very low.
Nitrosamines are impurities commonly found in water, smoked and grilled foods, dairy and vegetables. The risk associated with cancer is related to prolonged consumption and in large quantities. “Frequent consumption of smoked foods, for example, increases the risk of developing cancers, but it is not clear how much is a health risk. The same goes for these drugs”, explains Amodeo.
According to the specialist, the decision of the pharmaceutical company was a very responsible preventive measure. “By identifying the impurities, the laboratory preferred to withdraw them from the market, rather than running the risk of being processed in the future by a consumer who claims to have not been informed of the presence of these substances”, explained the SBC member.
“All medicine uses raw materials. Once purchased, it (losartan) is analyzed in the lab to see if it has other things. Sanofi Medley found a small amount of impurities but, out of responsibility, decided to withdraw from the market”, he highlights.
The pharmaceutical informed that the products will undergo adjustments in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA). After corrections, they will return to the market and their demand will be regularized.
In the meantime, the recommendation is that people using Sanofi Medley’s losartan antihypertensives seek medical advice on the best treatment alternative to replace them. Other pharmaceutical companies offer similar products that are still available in the market.
