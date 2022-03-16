Drug to treat spinal muscular atrophy is included in SUS

The drug risdiplam, for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (AME) type I, is incorporated from this Monday (14) to the Unified Health System (SUS).

The ordinance of the Secretariat of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health of the Ministry of Health, determining the inclusion of the drug, is published in the Official Gazette of the Union today. The information is from Agência Brasil.

+ Read more: Bus ticket is more expensive in RMC this Tuesday; see prices and how to pay cheaper

According to the Ministry of Health, SMA is a genetic disease that interferes with the body’s ability to produce a protein considered essential for the survival of motor neurons. Without it, neurons die and people lose muscle control and strength, becoming unable to move, swallow or even breathe. The condition is degenerative and has no cure.

medullary atrophy

Spinal Muscular Atrophy has four subtypes, different according to the age of onset of symptoms. Type 1 is the most serious of the disease. Its incidence is one case for every six to 11 thousand live births.