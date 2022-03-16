Dust cloud from the Sahara desert spreads across Europe

Residents of several European countries, mainly Portugal and Spain, were able to observe this week a cloud of dust coming from the Sahara desert, on the African continent.

One of the most visible effects is the change in the color of the sky, which caught the attention of hundreds of people on social media. In some places, dust hit cars parked on the streets.

According to official bodies, this year’s event has an intensity that hasn’t been recorded for decades. The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere declared that the dust should persist at least until the end of Thursday (17).

As for the State Meteorological Agency of Spain (Aemet), the wave of dust should start to dissipate from Wednesday (16) with the arrival of humid air from the Mediterranean Sea.

Health

The meteorological information portal Metsul warned of worsening air quality due to particulate matter.

Although dust is not toxic, the accumulation of large amounts in the respiratory system can worsen the health status of people who already have or are predisposed to respiratory problems.

Granada, Spain, was covered by a cloud of dust from the Sahara (Photo by Álex Cámara/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Causes

Known as “calima”, the phenomenon began in Morocco, where it is quite common due to the desert climate.

Its main feature is that it has a large number of dust and sand particles. In this way, it also reduces visibility. When it falls with the rain, it brings “rain of clay” or “rain of blood”.

Brazil

Mark Parrington, senior scientist at the Atmospheric Monitoring Service of the Copernicus program, shared a satellite image on social media in which a small portion of the dust cloud can be seen approaching South America and the Caribbean.

“It is quite common for this plume to be transported across the Atlantic, but reaching South America and Brazil is a little less frequent”, analyzed Marcia Yamasoe, professor and head of the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of São Paulo (USP).